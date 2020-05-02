Scandinavian design has seeped into many people’s lives, whether they realise it or not. And even if minimalism is not your thing, the importance of light and choosing pieces for harmony, that everyone can get behind. We spoke to Dutch interior designer Brechtje Troost, on why Scandinavian design appeals to her, and how she has filled her Amsterdam home with meaningful and timeless pieces, to encourage peace and warmth.
How would you describe your style?
I had an overall mood that I wanted to capture – because I live on a busy street in a dynamic area of Amsterdam, my home needed to be serene. I wanted it to be a place where I could disconnect, reflect and get away from the daily rush, that was clear from the beginning. I think our lives are way too busy nowadays and it burns us up. We need to do a better job of recognising that, and prioritising our well-being, in order to create healthier lifestyles for ourselves. It’s something that worries me, so with my approach to design and styling, I try to remind people that there is beauty in simplicity.
Space and light were the two most important themes in the design, both make me feel at peace and happy. The white floor works like a mirror and reflects the light. It’s like a snowy landscape, which is something that always makes me happy as well. I decided to make the space as open as possible – there are three windows on the street side, so I put the living area in the brightest and noisiest area. The light play is fantastic in this part of my home on the south side of the building, and I can observe the changing light on a sunny day. It’s fascinating how it creates different shadows and lines, it’s a living piece of art to me.
Scandinavian design never bores me. It’s classic and timeless. The colours, the people, and the atmosphere on the streets inspire me every time i’m there. I get the impression that people there live closer to nature – hygge (coziness) is an important part of the culture, and I think it’s what makes them the happiest people on earth (or so lots of studies say). That’s probably what I feel when I’m there, it feels like home.
What is it that creates a personal home for you?
When a home has a story, it makes it feel more personal. For me, that’s the most important part of a home. The two Arne Jacobsen lamps that I inherited from my grandparents are the most precious pieces in my home, they are originals from the 50s. I grew up with them because they had a dominant place in their [my grandparents] home as well. I’m emotionally attached to them, so they will always stay. My art collection is important to me as well, almost every piece was made by an artist that I know personally, including one by my little 9-year-old nephew.
I also like to work with second hand treasures that I find on markets or even on the streets, like the white sideboard or the rattan bar chair. I like mid-century design, as the soft shapes, lines and colours look friendly. My wooden sideboard is an original Danish design from the 50s that I found in a second hand design store in my neighbourhood.
Any other tips on designing a peaceful sustainable home?
We consume way too much nowadays. The amount of stuff that we buy is another thing that I believe needs to slow down. Buy better, but less, buy second hand, exchange stuff with your friends. We have to think differently for the sake of the environment. That’s an important part in my advice to clients. Let’s not buy a new sofa but make a new cover for it. Or let’s paint that cabinet a different colour to give it a second life. I always try to reuse as much as possible. When you do buy something new, make sure that it’s a timeless, high-quality piece of furniture, that really speaks to you and makes you happy. It’s also important to create spaces that reflect the inhabitants’ personalities. I don’t want to create showrooms; instead, I want to offer people liveable, human-centric homes. These spaces should not only be visually attractive, but should connect emotionally to the client, so that they can relate to it and feel immediately at home.
And a last tip that was useful for me…give all your belongings their own place. In that way you keep your home tidy, as well as your mind. I’m a fan of Marie Kondo, and since I tidied my home with her ‘Does it Spark Joy’ method, I find myself much more at peace.
Interior Design: Brechtje Troost
Styling: Brechtje Troost and Malin Holmudd
Photography: Miguel Varanda
For more inspiration, take a look at 2020’s interior colour trends >>>
Tags: Interior design, scandinavian interior design
Sophia is our Editor-in-Chief and Creative Director. She works as a freelance photographer and graphic designer, and is based in Reykjavík, Iceland.
We speak to the Founder and Creative Brand Manager of…
Dogs, cake and bags - we seem to love all…
Flowers are in bloom, waking up from the winter months…
You must be logged in to post a comment.
This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.