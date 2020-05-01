Homeat: New Mealbox Concept in Copenhagen

With the pandemic taking its toll on the economy, many food businesses are hanging by a thread or facing bankruptcy. And while ’empty chairs at empty tables’ is the nightmare many restaurateurs can’t shake off just yet, the quarantine can spark an idea for an entirely new concept – introducing favourite gastro flavours in the home setting is Homeat, a Copenhagen-based initiative built in times of crisis.
Although the demand for takeaway meals is bigger than ever, it’s not nearly enough to reach revenue goals for most restaurants – which is where Thomas Bachmann, the owner of Copenhagen’s Mæxico, comes in with Homeat.
“Homeat came to life overnight, and will not only help many restaurants through the crisis, but also bring the restaurant experience home to the Danes,” explains Thomas Bachmann, the founder of Homeat.
The concept is simple – a mealbox from your favourite local restaurant, two signature dishes you can recreate over two days with fresh ingredients and semi-finished products, taking only 30 minutes of your time. With easy recipes, neatly packed components and paint-by-numbers-like instructions, Homeat guarantees minimum effort for maximum aesthetics.
Where some are dreading joining a new venture at this time, others have gladly grabbed the lifeline that is Homeat. The list of participating businesses grows every day, with familiar names such as Grød, Bar Pasta, Phago, Pasta La Pasta, Kung Fu and naturally Mæxico already on it.
“Through Homeat, we have the opportunity to join forces and make good use of otherwise wasted resources. At the same time, we remain in our guests’ consciousness for when we’re allowed to cook for them in our restaurants again,” Thomas continues.
Tapping into the current situation, rather than letting it take over is an admirable approach. The Nordic Style team naturally had to see what Homeat was all about for themselves! We were kindly offered a couple of mealboxes, and here’s what we thought:
“I’ve always wanted to learn how to make my own ramen and bao buns, but never got the time or energy to search for and try to gather unusual ingredients from speciality supermarkets. Homeat made it possible for us to get more comfortable with making never-tried-at-home favourite dishes. It provides you with an easy, yet impressive-looking solution for your quarantine dinner plans, as it’s a great opportunity to get a “masterclass” experience with your family or roomies out of the process. Highly recommend!” – says our Fashion Editor Mist, who tried out the Kung Fu mealbox.
“The vision of making tacos and burritos at home has always scared me with the amount of salsas, fillings and garnishes I’d have to prepare from scratch to have a true taqueria-like experience. Being the perfect middle ground between eating out of takeaway boxes and spending 4 excruciating hours in the kitchen, Homeat offers a helping hand but lets you take credit for it. So great to have that option now,” says Managing Editor Zofia, who went for the Mæxico taco and burrito feast.
You can order various mealboxes online for pick up and delivery in Copenhagen. Prices start at 58 DKK per person. Go get ’em!
Read all about other delicious ways restaurants are coping with the crisis – including the mother pizza x Maillard collaboration >>>
Tags: Copenhagen food, homeat
