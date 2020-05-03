Can you guess which leftover material these new bags by Globe Hope are made of?
Known for their lovable accessories made out of leftover materials, the Finnish sustainable design house Globe Hope takes on spring with a new, durable fabric. Emphasising sustainability, ethics but also aesthetics, the designers see opportunity and inspiration in the origin of the materials and create urban pieces for you to keep.
“Our values are ecology, ethics and aesthetics. Our products have sustainable story, origin and meaning. For us material is an opportunity and the origin is the source of inspiration. We make lovable out of abandoned and forgotten.” – Globe Hope
The material used in their fresh spring capsule collection is known for its lifesaving abilities, and even though the original purpose for the fabric was a lot more serious than it appears now, it’s a brilliant way of using upcycling in an outside-the-box kinda way. Globe Hope’s spring capsule collection is made out of left over airbags for cars!
Airbags are tested over and over to make sure they endure a certain amount of air pressure, and the ones that fail the test – instead of being thrown away – are left in the loving hands of Globe Hope designers. Having previously used army bags, seatbelts, boat sails and many more, this airbag idea is yet another brilliant way of tapping into and promoting circular economy that we’ve seen in the Nordics.
The entirely powder pink Air Bag collection is playful but minimal in construction, and will not only cheer you up with its delightful colour, but also make a lightweight and durable bag to carry your day-to-day necessities. The functional collection of accessories consists of three classic styles to carry your everyday belongings: the Taifuuni drawstring backpack, Havu tote bag and Ukkonen makeup pouch.
The three unique bags are available online – which one would be your everyday accessory? “All of them” is a perfectly acceptable answer.
