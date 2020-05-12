Ever dreamed of recreating that iconic Ghost pottery scene? Well, perhaps you’d have to tone it down a little and Patrick Swayze won’t be there, but the Copenhagen-based ceramics studio YŌNOBI offers an equally satisfying experience. Join in on one of their wheel throwing classes and kill lockdown boredom by making something beautiful.
Inspired by the Japanese approach to creating practical, handmade objects that will last, YŌNOBI displays and sells carefully selected ceramics and minimalistic pottery, supporting a network of artists from around the world.
“When you receive a piece from YŌNOBI – you now own something truly unique with an unquestionable quality, which will connect you to the artist.”
YŌNOBI’s passion for craft goes further than that too, as they invite us, regular people, to sit at the potter-wheel and put your heart into turning a ball of clay into a functional object. Regardless of your level of familiarity with DIY, pottery or sculpture, you can join the class (held in both Danish and English) and let go of daily worries.
Classes are taught in the daytime, evenings and weekends, so you can choose one that fits your timetable. With lovely tea and lunch served, it’s a cosy way to pass the time, learn something new and bring home something you’ve actually made!
“At our courses we always recommend our students to put love and time into their pieces – so they will end up with a result that they can truly appreciate and cherish for years to come.”
Considering the current situation, YŌNOBI take all precautions to make sure the class participants feel safe. Classes are small (max. 8 people), you receive your own equipment to work with and everything is cleaned and disinfected regularly.
Images courtesy of YŌNOBI
Now, what are you waiting for? Time to stick your hands in something creative and channel your inner Demi Moore while you’re at it. Visit YŌNOBI’s website to find out more.
Still looking for some activities to take your mind off things? We’ve prepared some options for those, who are still homebound>>>
Tags: danish craftsmanship, pottery classes, YŌNOBI
Turning tablecloths into dresses, Copenhagen-based CH Studio are stepping up…
Yoga equipment tends to blend functionality and aesthetics, and The…
The New Nordic of booze, Empirical Spirits takes the world…
You must be logged in to post a comment.
This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.