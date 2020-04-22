On the runway, as much as in street style, accessories illustrate how radical the trends are for the season, and bags are certainly not the last in this regard. Ranging from one extreme to the other, our trusty companions are twisted into statement pieces, shamelessly stealing the spotlight on the fashion scene – no matter if XXL or teeny-tiny.
Here, we have declared which team we’re members of, and these days our motto could very much be “go mini or don’t go at all“. So, when one of our favourite Nordic brands Vagabond introduced a range of mini and micro bags as part of their spring/summer collection, it goes without saying we are completely obsessed with it!
Answering to the sweet names of Valetta and Mini Mels, these mini bags come in line with the clean and minimalistic Vagabond signature look that never goes out of style.
With its daring micro size, Valetta is definitely a statement piece. Its neat design features a top handle, as well as a detachable shoulder strap. Crafted from smooth leather, it is available in black, off-white and camel. Closer to an embellishment than an actual bag, Valetta is the key to enhancing any outfit with a high-fashion touch.
Mini Mels, the little sister of the classic version, has been shrunk to the optimal size to carry your essentials. On top of displaying an adorable rounded “D” shape, it is super practical. The removable strap gives you the possibility to wear it either on the shoulder, or around the waist. Since we are not done with the belt bag storm that has been raging on for a good few seasons, it is indeed an enjoyable feature. Mini Mels is available in black and saddle brown leather, as well as even lovelier, crisp white lizard-embossed finish. A stylish, yet discreet detail – and a perfect option for brightening up your outfits.
What I love the most about this collection is its high trend capacity, while remaining wearable in the long run. The timeless colour scheme will suit literally any wardrobe, and the versatility of the design makes these bags easily adaptable. Last but not least, Vagabond produces its goods in a sustainable way using chrome-free tanned leather, which clearly adds to their appeal!
