To celebrate Earth Day on 22nd April, Baum und Pferdgarten have launched their sustainable ‘UND Breathe’ collection, with 10EUR from every piece sold going to Green Transition Denmark. All of the pieces from the collection are made from 100% GOTS-certified (Global Organic Textile Standard) organic cotton, and you can see exactly where all of the pieces where made via the brand’s transparency guide.
Consisting of 8 key styles, the collection features a beautiful blue sky-based print and and nautical stripes that remind of us of a sunny summer’s day on a Danish beach – yes, it does happen. The print is inspired by ‘the air we breathe’, which ties into Earth Day and the collections’s charitable cause. The silhouettes are loose but but varied, and there’s something for everyone. I’ll take the Jolee t-shirt and Adalane dress as my go-to pieces, as the t-shirt is perfect for pairing with any bottoms for a relaxed look, and the Adalane dress is the cutest statement dress. Who doesn’t love a cutout back!?
The cloud print is printed digitally, which is more sustainable than traditional printing methods – it uses less water, energy and dye – and the GOTS-certified organic cotton, is produced using less water, and no pesticides or other harmful chemicals. The workers who produce the fabric are also paid a fair wage, and given safe working conditions, which all contribute to a sustainable and beneficial supply chain for everyone.
“We want to raise awareness around air pollution – but also keep focused on the solutions available. Our industry has a huge impact on the environment and we need to continuously revisit all aspects of our supply chain. Some of our main areas of focus are transitioning to lower impact transportation methods wherever possible and putting pressure on our manufacturers to switch to renewable energy sources. Step by step we are moving towards a more sustainable fashion industry.”– Rikke Baumgarten & Helle Hestehave, Creative Directors at Baum und Pferdgarten
As I mentioned earlier, 10EUR from the purchase of each piece is donated to Green Transition Denmark, an NGO that looks to inform and educate international audiences on air pollution and climate change. The ‘UND Breathe’ collection is part of the brand’s ongoing efforts to become more sustainable. Their SS20 collection was made from 40% responsible fibres, and the upcoming AW20 collection is made from 50% responsible fibres. Their ‘responsible’ pieces are all marked online and in stores with a green globe icon, and Rikke and Helle hope that people will continue to make sustainable choices.
The UND Breathe collection is available to purchase now online and starts from 89EUR. Happy spring shopping, and make sure to take things slow on Earth Day – tag your purchases with #UNDBreathe and join in the conversation!
Tags: baum und pferdgarten, Earth Day, sustainable fashion, Und Breathe
Sophia is our Editor-in-Chief and Creative Director. She works as a freelance photographer and graphic designer, and is based in Reykjavík, Iceland.
