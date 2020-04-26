Stylein SS20: Spring Staples of Scandic-Chic

For this new spring season, the Swedish fashion brand Stylein have created a beautiful new collection, full of feminine investment pieces to help you create a fresh, new look for the warmer months. Here’s a little bit about the brand, created by Elin Alemdar, that so many Scandinavians love, and a look at what the SS20 collection has to offer.
Stylein is a Swedish fashion brand, founded in 2001 by Elin Alemdar in New York. During her time in NYC, Alemdar was studying at the prestigious Fashion Institute of Technology (F.I.T.), while also working as a stylist. Stylein’s goal is to create timeless, yet contemporary designs that pride itself on Scandinavian warm minimalism, while using the best fabrics to create the overall perfect fit.
For the SS20 collection, Stylein’s muse is back in New York City. She’s giving off the Scandi-chic energy and radiating her natural beauty wherever she goes. The soft colour palette ranges from créme and beige, to light blue and dark brown. With the desire to play with new proportions, this season’s silhouette focuses on volume in the sleeves, while having a slimmer bottom.
To complement the new collection, Stylein also offers its core pieces, in addition to their new denim line, which we are really excited about. These classics are a selection of designs that are always in style, never on sale, and never go out of stock. The addition of Stylein denim elevates the garments and helps solidify staple wardrobe pieces, enticing customers to find their new favourite go-to pair of jeans.
“We’re all about about inspiring women to invest in pieces that are going to last beyond seasonal trends, and to consider sustainability in all aspects of living,” – Elin Alemdar, CEO and Chief of Design at Stylein
Interested in having some of Stylein’s new collection for yourself? You can shop the pieces online right now!
