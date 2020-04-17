The Perfect Spring Scandinavian Fashion Trends

Fashion trends come and go, and this means that many people struggle to keep up with them. While we fully advocate for embracing your own style, who says you can’t put your own twist on seasonal trends? As spring is starting to rear its head, we’re itching to refresh our wardrobe, wear brighter colours, and show some leg, even if its’ just to our neighbours.
We’re taking you through our top style trends for this spring, straight from the Scandinavian streets!
There is always a need for boots, no matter the weather, especially in Scandinavia. So make sure you grab yourself a leather pair, to keep your feet dry incase for when those sunny showers arrive. Chunky or heeled, whatever style, you’ll find them in the streets and in the shops!
Orange has always been a spring colour but this season, it’s everywhere in a big way. Bright colours can make the transition from winter to spring much easier, and there are so many great orange pieces out there for you to choose from. Whether you’re dipping your toe in with a pair of shoes or a handbag, or going to full on head-to-toe, this trend will definitely brighten up your day, and everyone else’s.
Any outfit can be spruced up with a belt. FACT. This is a style that was fashionable a few years back, and is now getting the comeback it deserves. Adding a belt to an outfit instantly makes it new, and changes the silhouette, meaning you can get so much more wear out of an item, by just changing how you ‘wear’ it. Now, the width of your belt is VERY important – chunkier belts work with longer items, and thinner belts work with shorter items. Dresses, jackets, coats, shirts, you name it, you can most likely put a belt with it! We’re also a big fan of items that have belts styled in, and love seeing designers get innovative with this trend.
The great thing about a leather coat is that it keeps you warm, and instantly takes any outfit up a level! Ankle boots, trainers, heels, dresses, trousers, shorts – everything goes with a leather coat. The longer, the better, and if it isn’t black, even better! We’ll take ours in pistachio green courtesy of Saks Potts, but you can find all over the high street and from a range of Scandinavian designers. However you take yours, make it leather.
Now just because you’re stuck at home, it doesn’t mean you can’t get browsing and buying, so let us know what pieces you stumble across! Don’t forget that you can also hit vintage shops for a more unique take on these trends, and we encourage the thriftiness!
