Queen Margrethe II of Denmark – 80 Years In Pictures

This week, Queen Margrethe II of Denmark, celebrated her 80th birthday. Now, not all of may been interested in European monarchy, but the Danish royal family, have ruled many parts of the Nordics, and Margrethe herself, has led an interesting life. Here’s a look at her life throughout the years…
Born just a week after the Nazi invasion, Margrethe grew up in the shadow of occupation. Her grandfather, King Christian X, refused to leave Denmark and she lived confined to palace walls with (until 1944) no siblings to play with. Her father, King Frederik IX, ascended the throne in 1947.
A 1953 change to succession put Margrethe first in line, and on her eighteenth birthday she was handed a seat in the Council of State, chairing meetings in her father’s absence. Margrethe was educated privately at N. Zahle’s school in Copenhagen and North Foreland Lodge in Hampshire in England. She went on to study Prehistoric Archaeology at Girton College, at Cambridge University, Political Science at Aarhus University, and later studied at the Sorbonne and London School of Economics, where she became a Fellow of the Society of Antiquaries of London and fluent in English, French and German. She also volunteered with the flying corps from 1958 to 1970. One very accomplished woman!
In 1960 the now Crown Princess Margrethe, alongside Princesses Astrid of Norway and Margaretha of Sweden, visited Paramount Studios in Los Angeles, meeting celebrities that included Elvis Presley and Dean Martin. Margrethe met her future husband, Henri de Laborde de Monpezat, during a visit to the French Embassy in London, where he was working as a secretary. They courted for a year in secret, and married in 1967 at Holmens Kirke in Copenhagen. Henri ‘Danicised’ his name to Henrik, and a year later Margrethe gave birth to their first son, the current Crown Prince Frederik. In 1969 they welcomed a second child, Prince Joachim.
Shortly after delivering his New Year’s speech, King Frederik IX became ill. On 3rd January he was rushed to hospital and, after a brief spell of improvement, he died just ten days later on 14th January 1972. Margrethe was proclaimed queen from the balcony of Christiansborg Palace becoming, at aged 31, one of Denmark’s youngest monarchs. She took over as head of the Church of Denmark, Chair of the Council of State, Commander-in-Chief of the Danish armed forces and, following a family tradition, Colonel-in-Chief of the British Army’s Princess of Wales’s Royal Regiment, a Lady of the Order of the Garter and a Knight of the Spanish Orden del Toisón de Oro (Order of the Golden Fleece). Another set of impressive titles for Margrethe!
Alongside official duties, Margrethe is an accomplished painter. Her illustrations (drawn under the pseudonym Ingahild Grathmer) have appeared in the Danish version of J.R.R Tolkien’s Lord of the Rings, an edition she also helped translate. She also designs many of her own clothes, and has created costumes for numerous ballets and films. We like a lady with style, and think that Margrethe’s personal interests are on of the reasons she is so loved in society!
As Queen of Greenland and the Faroe Islands, Margrethe regularly tours the countries. She also embarks on state visits around the world and welcomes foreign dignitaries to Denmark. In April 1990, to mark her fiftieth birthday, a 112 x 65km area of Greenland was named ‘Margrethe II Land’ in her honour. Who wouldn’t want part of Greenland named after them?
Queen Ingrid, Margrethe’s mother, died in 2000, and in 2004 her eldest son, Crown Prince Frederik, married the Australian advertiser Mary Donaldson. The couple gave birth to Prince Christian in 2005, Princess Isabella in 2007 and twins Vincent and Josephine in 2011. Margrethe’s younger son, Prince Joachim, remarried in 2008. His new wife, Marie Cavallier, became the second French-born member of the royal house.
Margrethe celebrated her Ruby Jubilee in 2012 and the following year the House of Glücksburg celebrated 150 years on the Danish throne. Sadder news came, however, in September 2017 when it was announced that Prince Henrik had developed dementia. The following January he was hospitalised with a benign tumour and on 13th February was moved home to Fredensborg Palace, where he wished to spend the remaining days of his life. He died that evening, surrounded by Margrethe and his children. Almost twenty thousand people queued to see his coffin, with his ashes spread across Danish seas and the private gardens at Fredensborg.
Queen Margrethe now divides her time between France and duties in Denmark, recently conducting meetings over the phone and addressing the nation on the coronavirus crisis. 2020 will be the first year Danes will not watch her wave from the balcony on her birthday, and she has asked the flowers traditionally sent be forwarded instead to the residents of local care homes. She continues to rule under her motto: ‘God’s help, the love of the people, Denmark’s strength’.
We love Margrethe’s approach to life, and appreciate her concern for the people in her ‘kingdom’. Happy Birthday, Queen Margrethe!
