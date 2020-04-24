Spring is officially here, and with the sun caressing our self-isolated bodies, it’s time to level up our SPF and update our skincare regime – here’s our 101 on how to do that.
Spring is the time of renewal and cleansing, and generally what we tend to focus on is detoxing. By that we don’t mean you should go on a soup diet – this year has already been harsh enough. Just help your body work away toxins by drinking enough water, and add antioxidant rich foods and beverages to your diet – such as green or hibiscus tea, citrus fruits, berries, artichoke, kale, red cabbage, spinach or green smoothies. A good sweat also helps your body get rid of toxins – whether you choose to treat yourself to a long sauna session, or get moving with a brisk walk or an online workout class. It isn’t news that working out is good for us, but especially during spring it really boosts your body’s natural detoxification and gets all the toxins out of your body.
Now when we have it all set on the inside, we’ll boost our outsides! What you want to focus on during spring when it comes to skincare is sun protection, deep cleansing and adding some free-radical battling antioxidants.
To start with, now is a good time to take a closer look at all those jars in your bathroom and toss away (remember to recycle) products that have been around for a little too long. Clean your makeup bag, check on your makeup products – look out for the smell and consistency, and throw away anything that’s not good.
As the sun hours increase and get more intense day by day, you’ll need to level up your sunscreen. 30 SPF or 50 SPF would be preferable, and our go to sunscreens would be Madaras Plant Stem Cell Age-defyin Face Sunscreen SPF30 and ACOs Intesive Moisture Sun Face Cream SPF 50.
Madaras subtly tinted physical sunscreen is infused with antioxidants and Northern Dragonhead stem cells, providing your skin with protection against sun damage, as well as urban pollution. The tint is barely noticeable and only makes sure your complexion isn’t ghost white, so the sunscreen is suitable for both males and females. Depending on your skin type, you can either apply the sunscreen directly on your face or on top of your daily skincare.
ACOs intensively moisturizing, water resistant sunscreen comes in a fast-absorbing formula, suitable for even the most sensitive skin. It gives a high protection against the sun and provides all-day hydration.
Boost your spring skincare routine by exfoliating regularly. A great option to waken up dull skin is Avénes A-Oxitive Night Peeling Cream. This scentless formula with retinaldehyde (a form of vitamin A) provides a gentle, yet efficient peeling and improves cell renewal. Pro-vitamin C and E will protect against damages caused by environmental aggression, and the signature Avene Thermal Water soothes the complexion, leaving your skin bright and refreshed. This peeling cream is to be used only during the night and paired with a high SPF during the day. You can start off by applying it once every third night – if you have thick and oily skin, you may use it more regularly.
Besides adding a lovely glow to your complexion, C-vitamin treats your skin with free-radical battling antioxidants. Skin lightening C-vitamin is also the go-to serum if you have pigment spots, and transitional months are always the best time to prevent and treat the symptoms. It’s preferable to use it every morning, especially if you have a sitting in front of computer kind of job.
A lovely spring serum option is by the Finnish FI-natura, vegan certified brand MuruMuru. This thick formula of soothing oat extract, hydrating hyaluronic acid, skin strengthening prebiotics, and vitamin C makes for an excellent price-quality ratio product. The serum lightens up and energizes tired and dull skin in a glance, and gives a fresh, radiant finish.
Usually, we’d go lighter with our moisturizers when transitioning into warmer months, but with the current weather being quite indecisive, the best way to provide your skin with the right amount of hydration and protection is to mix a few drops of oil into a light moisturizer on colder days, and wear the light cream by itself on warmer days. A terrific duo for creating the perfect consistency to your cream, comes from a skincare minimalist brand Laponie.
Face Cream: A soft light gel-cream that calms, nourishes and prevents water-loss. It allures with its’ formula that can be layered, and will also work perfectly underneath your makeup. For days when your skin needs a more nourishment, a few drops of the Face Oil can be easily blended in with the cream.
Face Oil: Containing only four ingredients – argan oil, oat oil, rosehip oil, and raspberry seed oil – this nourishing and renewing face oil impresses with its’ nearly matte finish, and efficiently caring formula. The oils are chosen due to their specific skin treatment abilities, and work on any skin due to their anti-inflammatory and non-allergenic properties.
Spring time usually means break outs for acne-prone skin. It’s also typical for most skin types, and may get you reading up on all there is about cosmetic chemistry and skin biology to find the right treatment. Fortunately, Oriflame have launched a new NovAge series to help target breakouts, acne-prone and oily skin. The skincare range is designed to complement your daily routine, and comes with three different products to help with different concerns.
Oriflame’s NovAge Advanced Break Out Defence is a multi-functional cream, containing the medical herb Centella that aids skin regeneration and fades the appearance of scars, soothing, anti-microbial Tamanu oil that helps reduce redness, and salicylic acid known for its exfoliating and blemish-controlling properties.
NovAge Oil Balance Solution comes in a milky gel-like consistency and is to be used on oily areas. With the help of three active key ingredients (ferment extract of the marine organism, Pseudoalteromonas; a active ingredient derived from corn, and salicylic acid) the solution efficiently controls excess sebum production and minimizes the appearance of pores, leaving the skin with a matte finish. The formula is enhanced with hydrating components that balance out the complexion, making sure the skin doesn’t feel tight. The solution may also be applied during the day over makeup to absorb excess oil.
NovAgeTargeted 24-hour Blemish Correction is a strong spot treatment, containing salicylic acid and PH-balancing, sebum controlling lipo-amino acid. The spot treatment is simply to be applied on pimples and left to get the work done – preferably at night, or paired with a high SPF.
Not only flowers start blooming during spring – if you’re a rosacea skin sufferer, you know this time of year can make the blushing even worse. Atopik, the Finnish skincare brand specialising in sensitive skin, have developed a light gel cream for locally treating rosacea. The Balance Rosachea Cream contains oat extract that calms irritation and redness, and lady’s mantle extract that lessens sebum production, as well as prebiotics and ceramides to strengthen the skin barrier. It takes a bit of working into the skin, but absorbs quickly, leaving the skin soothed.
MOSSA Cosmetics will sparkle up your gaze with their Vitamin Cocktail Energy Boost Eye Cream. Approved by dermatologists and COSMOS-certified, this juicy eye cream is enriched with elasticity-boosting arctic raspberry, skin-strengthening seabucktorn and hydrating hyaluron acid. The lightweight formula hydrates and lightens up the under eye area, helping to combat dark circles, puffiness and dullness.
The change of seasons is a good reminder for us to book time for a facial and have a deeper renewal of the skin. This month, we’re all about the Hydra Facial treatment. Three steps and 30 minutes is all it takes for clean, glowing skin!
Hydra Facial uses a patented technology to cleanse, extract and hydrate the skin with three different tips for each purpose. The tips are moved across your skin while the vacuum technology and serums work their magic. The vortex effect dislodges and removes impurities without any pain, while simultaneously feeding your skin with super serums, providing you the glow of your dreams. The Hydra Facial has the effect of a chemical peel, but without the recovering time – brilliant! You are going to blush a bit afterwards, but the redness will settle in about an hour, depending on how sensitive your skin is. Click your way over to Hydra Facial’s site to find the spa closest to you who provide the service, and make this a treat in your skincare routine. You’re welcome!
Still battling boredom at home? Brighten up your skin with some of our favourite homemade masks >>>
Tags: ACO, atopik, hydra facial, Laponie, madara, mossa cosmetics, MuruMuru, Oriflame, Scandinavian skincare, skincare
Mira is a freelance makeup artist from the sunniest city in Finland, with arts and traveling close to heart. Now days based in Helsinki, she loves to meet up and collaborate with creative people.
