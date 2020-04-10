Our Favourite YouTubers to Watch During Lockdown

At the moment, YouTube is one of the fastest growing media platforms in the world. 65,000 videos are uploaded every day, so if you’ve watched all chick flicks on Netflix, and every episode of Game of Thrones, you should definitely get over to YouTube. Personally, I love watching video creators express themselves and their interests, so I have selected four of my favourite YouTubers for you to watch and get inspired by, while you’re at home.
In these chaotic times it is important to watch things that keep you positive and happy. If you you need some feel-good vibes, Diana’s videos are perfect! Diana is a lifestyle and fashion YouTuber, but her style is the opposite of Nordic minimalism – she loves colours, pattern, and vintage clothing, and makes the cutest ‘thrift with me’ videos. The atmosphere in her videos is calm and positive, which is exactly what we need in these times. I always watch her videos when I need to relax and get in a good mood, and Diana’s colourful personality definitely helps!
Julia from TheLineUp is a Swedish YouTuber who her videos in English. Her content is mostly fashion related, including lookbooks and style guides, but she also creates lifestyle videos, cooking tutorials, and travel vlogs – she even launched her own clothing brand ‘DANG STHLM’ a few months ago. I would describe Julia’s style as edgy Nordic, and she is very inspirational. If you ever are having a clothing crisis, take a look at one of her lookbooks and you’ll find your inspiration!
Ashley aka bestdressed was one of the first YouTubers that I ever followed. She is a film graduate from UCLA, and that is definitely reflected in her video style. Her video editing is always on point and aside from that, she has a wonderfully sarcastic humour, that puts a smile on your face during these weird times. Ashley is particularly known for her ability to speak super-fast, and she said so herself, that if any actor were to play her in a movie, Jesse Eisenberg would be perfect!
The Dutch Victoria’s Secret Angel Romee Stridj runs her own YouTube channel, where she posts vlogs from behind the scenes as a Victoria Secret’s model. Her channel includes videos from several fashion weeks and ‘What I Eat In A Day As A Model’, but also everyday vlogs that show her life and travels. This channel gives a great look inside the life of a model, and Romee has a lovely personality that shines through in her videos!
Who are your favourite YouTubers, and what kind of channels do you enjoy following? Let us know!
