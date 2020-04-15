With warmer air coming through, we begin our search for summer clothing and now thanks to one of our high-street faves, we can expect the most comfortable summertime yet. With new items inspired by vintage Victorian nightgowns designed by the & Other Stories’ L.A Atelier, this summer will be nothing but breezy – even if we remain homebound.
Their vision was to design timeless feminine dresses and blouses that are meant to last – made from sustainably-sourced materials, such as organic cotton, Tencel Lyocell and EcoVero. All of the above-mentioned fabrics help your body feel light and comfortable during summer – oh, YES please!
“I think that these styles will become instant wardrobe classics, for many summers to come. Maybe you will style them differently from year to year, but they don‘t have an expiration date,” – says Caity Knox, Designer at & Other Stories.
We all love a good puff sleeve and the designers took a note of that, without the clothing being too much in-the-moment trendy. My favorite part is how they managed to make most of the collection size-inclusive by focusing on adjustability. Many of the pieces have drawstrings, belts or adjustable ties for added comfort *claps enthusiastically*
In line with the to the collection, & Other Stories has also released a new “With Care” initiative, with two eco-friendly laundry products based on revolutionary formulations. The products are a Delicate Detergent meant for even the most fragile textiles, as well as a Fabric Spray to help refreshen them – both biodegradable and oat-based, which aims to strengthen the fibres of the fabrics, giving your wardrobe a longer life (I‘ll take it!)
“& Other Stories aims to provide women with a long-lasting wardrobe and that includes the upkeep and care of garments or products.”
In addition to helping prolong the life of your garments, & Other Stories prepared a unique Product Care Guide, where you can learn how to properly tend to your accessories and clothes – how great is that?
The price of the collection ranges from €59 to €149. Both the collection and “With Care” will be available in selected & Other Stories stores, as well as on online, from the 20th of April.
