Our Favourite Nordic Upcycling Fashion Brands

Polluting production, excessive consumption and careless human activity is constantly being put into question, and very rightfully so. The fashion industry is often brought into the limelight for ticking all those boxes, and it has become evident that we need to turn the tables and start acting more responsibly. Luckily, fashion brands are getting smarter and smarter, in terms of sustainable production, clever textile sourcing and slow fashion solutions. There is however one future-proof fashion trend in particular, that we’ve noticed gaining popularity! Yes, you guessed it: UPCYCLING!
Here’s a brief introduction to our Nordic upcycling favourites, who in our opinion, manage to combine quality, style and good consumption consciousness. These brands prove to the fashion industry that there is a clever way of doing fashion, and that upcycling is the new black.
Founded in 2017 by Josephine Bergqvist and Livia Schück, Rave Review was built on progressive re-make and uncompromising quality. We made our first acquaintance with Rave Review at their CPHFW debut earlier this year, and we were completely swept away; finally we had found clever, quirky, catwalk-worthy and conscious clothing, to fill our wardrobes with! In our opinion, Rave Review succeeds in making recycling sexy and they have a brilliant way of combining upcycling with high-end fashion. All of their collections are designed and produced locally in Sweden, where they guarantee the uniqueness of each piece.
Copenhagen based CH Studio is a cute, one-woman brand, with a unique assortment of garments on offer. CH Studio is all about making comfortable and environmentally conscious cotton garments, upcycled from secondhand textiles. Unapologetic use of bright colours, clever patchwork, and fierce pattern mixing, gives a sense of an effortless and playfullness to the collection. Since all of the materials are handpicked by Caroline Hundsholdt herself, each and every piece is one-of-a-kind, and Caroline does this to pay a tribute to altered and more responsible consumption ideas. She invites every customer to value every piece of clothing they own, and we couldn’t agree more.
Since Designers Remix began in 2002, the brand has become known for coming up with intelligent ways of making sustainable fashion. On their 15th birthday, they launched a new upcycling project named ‘Preloved Remix’. From that point onward (and to this day), Designers Remix customers from throughout the years, are able to deliver preloved and used Designers Remix styles to a flagship store, and the garments are remixed into new ones, and sold again. Just like that, Designers Remix succeeds in closing the consumption circle by taking responsibility for their production, and by giving old items new lives. Now that’s what we call full circle fashion, stylish reincarnation, and good garment karma!
(di)vision is a Copenhagen born and bred fashion label, directed by siblings Nanna and Simon Wick. The brand’s highest priority is to work with already existing materials – be it deadstock, military surplus or vintage garments, the brand aims to use every piece of material, to create new styles, giving life to the old and worn. The signature style of (di)vision is where two distinct garments are made into one, which is reflected in the brand’s name – jeans, t-shirts, coats and more, are divided into two and become one. It’s a simple and clever concept which we applaud and appreciate.
Særós Mist is a creative romantic from Iceland, based in Copenhagen. She is a fashion designer and clothier, and a freelance writer with great interrest in style and art. Currently she is pursuing a bachelor’s degree at Copenhagen Business School, in Business Administration & Psychology.
