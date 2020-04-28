The last couple of months have got us all caught up in a flood of emotions, and we may feel a bit out of balance. Fortunately, the Finnish natural brand Flow Cosmetics has got our back with their new launch of alluringly-scented chakra perfume oils – to get us back on track, whatever the mood.
Created by Flow Cosmetics’ founder and aromatherapist Riitta Jänkälä, the perfume oils come in handy rollette bottles, containing a blend of clean essential oils and a little crystal-quartz, which is believed to improve well-being and raise energy levels. The oil perfumes come in seven different scents and are meant to balance the seven different energy centers in your body – the chakras. Not familiar with chakras? Just go for the fragrance that suits your mood or is the most appealing to your personally. Every scent comes with an affirmation, take a look below and pick your favourite!
A warm vetiver and patchouli scent for the root chakra, to ground a drifting mind and restless body. The root chakra is associated with the basic physical and mental needs in life, survival and a sense of security.
“All is well“
The top notes are sweet orange and zesty lemon, which then develop into strawberries, soothing lavender, evergreen cypress and elegant vanilla. The base notes reveal the essence of this perfume – earthy and grounding vetiver, exotic patchouli and sturdy cedarwood.
A feminine floral and softly spicy scent for the sacral chakra, to add passion, playfulness and enjoyment. This perfume has anti-anxiety and soothing properties. The sacral chakra is located just below the navel in the lower abdomen and it is the center of emotion, fantasy and sexuality.
“I Love and Enjoy My Body“
The top note is a fresh breeze of grapefruit, developing into a soft vanilla and aromatic cardamom as heart note. Finally, it opens to the elegant blend of sandalwood, elegant jasmine and exotic ylang ylang.
The light and elegant scent of orange and neroli for the solar plexus chakra – to brighten thoughts and increase joy. The solar plexus chakra is located in the upper abdomenal area, between the sternum and the navel. It’s the center of personal strength and wisdom, life control, self-esteem and joy. “I Create My Own Life“
The first touch of this energetic lemon and cheerful orange infused top note will instantly awaken your mind. The heart note consists of balancing lavender, which unfolds into wise cedarwood and elegant orange blossom – this one is like the breath of spring in a bottle!
“To live a full life reflecting our own values, our life forces have to be able to flow freely – for this to happen, we have to work the chakras and balance them.”
A gentle rosy and harmonious floral scent of rose and geranium for the heart chakra, to promote unconditional love, acceptance and compassion for yourself and others. The heart chakra is located in the middle of the chest and is the center of love, compassion, acceptance and trust.
“I Am Open to Love“
The top note is a light touch of floral and fresh rose geranium, developing into the feminine rose and elegant neroli. Beneath these lighter notes, sensual ylang ylang, precious jasmine and relaxing, warm sandalwood intertwine.
A confidence boosting breeze of sage and peppermint for the throat chakra, to support clear and honest communication with yourself and others. True Expression is excellent for speakers and singers, as the essential oils have throat-relaxing and voice-clearing properties. The throat chakra is located in the neck area, and it’s the center of self-expression, creativity, communication and listening.
“I Speak Only the Truth“Refreshing peppermint, lively lemongrass and sweet orange in the top note, develops to rose geranium, relaxing lavender and mind-opening sage. The final note reveals cedarwood, jasmine, soft vanilla and strengthening frankincense.
A sweet and exotic scent of clary, sage and sandalwood for the third eye chakra, to invite creative energy and promote intuition, insight and clarity. A good option to deepen your meditation practice. Third eye is the center of intuition, creativity, spiritual goals and dreams.
“I Trust My Intuition“The top note consists of delightful sweet strawberries, exotic coconut and cheerful orange, which is then developed to an alluring romantic rose, mystical muscatel sage and soothing lavender at the heart. The deepest layer reveals ageless cedar and warm sandalwood, stress-relieving vetiver, elegant neroli and vanilla.
Empowering litsea cubebea and frankincense infused-fragrance for the crown chakra, to improve concentration and strengthen the connection between body and mind. A great option to boost yoga and meditation practices. The crown chakra is the gateway, through which life force energy flows into our bodies.
“I Listen to the Wisdom of Universe“This perfume starts off with zesty citrus fruits and awakens a stagnant mind in a glance. The heart note of litsea cubeba and soft vanilla intertwines with elegant neroli and cedarwood, with ancient wisdom and balsamic frankincense of holy ceremonies at the base.
Which one will suit you best? Find your new oil perfume online.
Need a little pick me up? The playful UNIQLO x Marimekko collection will bring a smile to your wardrobe >>>
Tags: Finnish beauty, finnish perfume, flow cosmetics, natural cosmetics
Mira is a freelance makeup artist from the sunniest city in Finland, with arts and traveling close to heart. Now days based in Helsinki, she loves to meet up and collaborate with creative people.
Marimekko's playful prints meet the Japanese functionality of UNIQLO -…
Flowers are in bloom, waking up from the winter months…
It's time to treat your skin to a little bit…
You must be logged in to post a comment.
This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.