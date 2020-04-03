Nakuna Helsinki – Niche Fragrances Capturing Finish Escapism

Nakuna Helsinki is the first niche fragrance house out of Finland, and their fragrances each symbolise one of five Finnish moods. Nakuna means ‘naked’ in Finnish, and founders Anu Igoni and Jaakko Veijola describe the brand as ‘fine fragrances twitched with a Nordic mindset’.
As lovers of scent and with perfume as a beloved hobby, Anu and Jaakko, who are both entrepreneurs and creative directors working in design and marketing, became curious about what it would take to make their own fragrance. Diving into the world of fragrances, they found out that most perfumes came from the world‘s top 5 fragrance-houses, and being a small player in the industry wasn’t going to be easy. After months of hard work and persistance, Anu and Jaakko convinced world renowned Swiss fragrance-house Givaudani to work with them, and thus Nakuna was born. Their first five fragrances are made in partnership with five of the world’s leading perfumers: Yann Vassnier, Nadège Legarlantezec, Fernandez Jorge and Olivier Pescheux.
“To endure the darkness, coldness, and make everything ok, we need our escapes. We have our summer cabins and our islands. We travel to feel dirt, noise and chaos, since that’s life. We explore scents, tastes and colours of the south, and bring them back home to endure the bleak winter months. We dream, imagine, and create. We love it here and dream to be somewhere else.” This is what Nakuna Helsinki is all about.‘
So what does that significant Finnish melancholic joy really smell like? What does Finnish Midsummer Night smell like? And how have the founders of Nakuna Helsinki captured the scent of the excitement during Formula 1 races?
The fragrance Iho is inspired by the peculiar nature of the Finnish people, referring to actual nakedness, but also to a naked, open mindset. Finns are known to be a strange mix of shyness, introversion and boldness – we barely say hello to a neighbor, but are perfectly fine with bathing naked amongst total strangers. Iho is described as an interplay of kink and cleanliness – an intimate, slightly animalic, cashmere accord. A gentle fragrance that invites a caress.
TOP: Cedarwood, olibanum | MID: Guaiac wood, sandalwood | DRY: Amber, benzoin, vanilla
Perfumer: Yann Vassnier
Our review: A light seductive breeze, like the summer sun on naked skin, alluring grounded scent of wooden notes, that are softened by barely there amber and vanilla, a very inviting scent and a favorite of the fragrances.
The fragrance Mittumaari, refers to the celebration of Midsummer Night, the much-awaited begining of summer in Finland. It describes the magically dissolving shyness after a long winter, and suddenly being wide awake, and embracing a newfound ‚joie de vivre‘. Mittumaari is described as a powdery floral, with fresh bergamot built around rose and violet. An invitation to join the awakening of nature. Though all of the fragrances are unisex, this one stands out as a more feminine scent.
TOP: Bergamot, Violet leaves, pink pepper | MID: Rose, violet, ylang-ylang |DRY: Heliotrope, musk, sandalwood, vanilla
Perfumer: Nadège Legarlantezec
Our review: A dreamy soft floral scent, the sweetness isn’t too sweet but elegant. soft vanilla with the violets and bergamot invites for a moment of daydreaming.
Avanto, recreates the feeling of blood rushing through your veins and the awakening of you scenses as you plunge into an ice pool. Avanto is about absolute purification, and is described as an invigorating, icy citrus, heightened by marine accords and crisp florals. A longlasting fragrance that vivifies the senses and purifies the soul.
TOP: Citrus, marine accords | MID: Green grass, tea rose, jasmine | DRY: Cedarwood, musk
Perfumer: Olivier Pescheux
Our review: Green grass is the most prominent scent for me in this blend, whereas I personally would perhaps have hoped for the marine accords and jasmine to come forth. A light, fresh breeze, that will catch people‘s attention as they walk by, and leave a gentle memory.
Ralli is inspired by Finnish rally drivers of the past. They were the explorers and movie stars we never had: They went to places and lived the kind of lives we could only dream of. Ralli stands for adventure, and of trips to beautiful exotic places. The oriental scent of a nomad who longs for the thrill of expeditions – tangy rose and exotic oud, fuse with sweet amber to yield an affectionate and voluptuous aroma.
TOP: Rose, cedarwood | MID: Sandalwood, oud wood, patchouli | DRY: Amber, musk, vanilla
Perfumer: Fernandez Jorge
Our review: Interesting blend of wooden notes and sweet vanilla, a hint if rose that softens the typically masculine wooden notes; which again balances the typically feminine notes of rose and vanilla. A interesting blend of two worlds, that are not separated but intertwined. I really think you can imagine the leather seats and the material of the racing suit through this fragrance.
Musta is the Finnish word for black. When you add a hint of black to happiness, you get a bittersweet state of mind; joy with a hint of melancholy. It is what the Finnish character is all about; happiness, with some dark undertones – A stimulant fragrance of two opposites. The serenity of cooling black incense and tar, combined with the sensuality of spicy oriental warmth.
TOP: Spicy, leather | MID: Incense, tar, musk | DRY: Amber, vanilla, myrrh, patchouli
Our review: A strong leathery scent, spicy myrrh and tar, that brings an exotic tone. The perfume take you to the lively and warm markets of Marrakech, with a slight touch of a fire from a wooden cabin in the North.
All of Nakuna’s fragrances are available to buy online, and you can also use their scent finder to see which once is right for you. Which of the five fragrances are you excited to try?
