The collaboration no one asked for, but we all… kneaded. Unprecedented times call for unprecedented measures, and Copenhagen’s leading dough masters – mother pizzeria and Andersen & Maillard bakery – team up to bring us easy takeaway pizza under the new mother x Maillard joint.
Having tasted one of the best pizzas in Europe at Meatpacking District’s pizzeria mother, while also regularly drooling at Andersen & Maillard’s kouign-amanns and buttery sourdough, this OTP came as no surprise to us – those two really know what they’re doughing (sorry, can’t help myself with the puns today).
So, as the outbreak of COVID-19 pushed every gastro business to the edge, a creative new venture between the two was formed.
“We are very good friends, and we have been discussing the possibility of working together to create the ultimate “box friendly pizza.” The current situation gave us the chance to go back to the lab. What you will now experience at our pop-ups is the results of this research,”– says David Biffani, the owner of mother
“We are very good friends, and we have been discussing the possibility of working together to create the ultimate “box friendly pizza.” The current situation gave us the chance to go back to the lab. What you will now experience at our pop-ups is the results of this research,”
– says David Biffani, the owner of mother
Bringing undeniable expertise and great quality to the collaboration, the new sourdough recipe was created – for a Friday takeout experience that just takes it up a few notches.
Images courtesy of mother x Maillard
The mother x Maillard organic pizzas, cut into handy rectangles and sold from the newly opened bakery in Nordhavn, are slow proved to achieve freshness of dough with that delicious tang. You can also taste them at mother’s restaurant in Kødbyen, if you prefer a classic, round pizza to share with your quarantine buddies. Apart from the two signatures – Marinara and Margherita – there will be some other toppings to try out.
“Our pop-ups are a way for us to keep the wheel spinning for our colleagues, to support our suppliers, to (hopefully) slowly go back to normality and to inject a bit of the energy that only creativity can deliver.”
We’re applauding this initiative, a slice in hand, hoping that all of our favourite foodie places in Copenhagen can survive this crisis by doing something equally delicious!
Find out more about the mother x Maillard shenanigans via @mothermaillard
Looking for other businesses you can support by eating amazing food? Here are some of our fave takeaway spots in Copenhagen >>>
Tags: Andersen & Maillard, Copenhagen food, mother pizza, mother x maillard
What does an artist's home look and feel like? Thanks…
In the intimate documentary "Pieces of Rebecca", we follow a…
FEAST Studio is a fierce, faux-fur fashion brand created in…
You must be logged in to post a comment.
This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.