One of the most spotted trends during the last Fashion Week was the mini bag. It all started out when Simon Porte Jacquemus debuted at Paris Fashion Week Fall 2019, with invitations to the show delivered in tiny bags that were later spotted on several celebrities.
Ever since, the mini bag has grown to be an iconic piece in every fashionista’s wardrobe, giving us plenty of inspiration for expanding our own collections. In this shopping guide, we have gathered some of the current mini bag options from our favourite Nordic brands – suited to all budgets. Enjoy!
Love at first sight! That’s what I felt, when I stumbled across this beautiful bag on Instagram. Cala Jade is a Norwegian brand that makes handcrafted leather bags and accessories. Their inspiration comes from architecture and art, which is reflected in the unique design. The bags are edgy, but with a feminine touch, which makes them suitable for any occasion. The prices are more in the high end, but for Cala Jade the number one priority is quality and that shows in every piece.
As if the mini bag wasn’t a statement in itself, this bright pink one from Monki must be paid extra attention. Tiny, but mighty, it combines two of the hottest trends at the moment: the mini size and hot fuchsia pink. The bag comes in different styles and textures: satin, leather, faux fur.. we could go on. The boxy silhouette balances out the feminine colour palette and makes it more versatile –and did I mention the price is not too bad either? Go get it!
The Acne x Mulberry collection, launched last year, captures signature design elements from both brands, evident with Acne’s leather bow and Mulberry’s buckle straps. This delicate salmon pink definitely caught my eye! And the icing on the cake? Acne is a sustainable brand and they design products for long term usage. This bag is an investment for sure!
Spring is here and so are the pastels. If you don’t want to comprise on the quality or the price, this croc mini bag is the one for you. & Other Stories always manage to create up-to-date items for a reasonable price. The white stitching makes the bag stand out and gives it a more exclusive look. For the fans of more neutral colour schemes, it comes in black as well, and would be the perfect accessory for the LBD when going out, or your favourite pair of jeans and a white tee for everyday.
Which one will end up in your wardrobe? Let us know!
Vagabond have also jumped on the bandwagon and released two new mini bags >>>
Tags: & Other Stories, Acne Studios, Cala Jade, mini bag, monki, Mulberry
The SS20 collection at Stylein has a focus on light…
Marimekko's playful prints meet the Japanese functionality of UNIQLO -…
Flowers are in bloom, waking up from the winter months…
You must be logged in to post a comment.
This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.