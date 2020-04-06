Suit Up for Your Home Office

Gentlemen! Looking for that perfect home office outfit – something stylish to show up in for your video meetings, but comfortable enough to wear all day? Check out these three Nordic brands that are giving you what you need when work calls, but the outdoors doesn’t, with a little sense of humour thrown in.
ASKET have put together a “collection” that features three looks to provide an outfit for every mood – take a look below, and pick your style!
Balancing telephones and sofa life, ASKET’s ‘Half & Half’ suggests a combining a sharp shirt, a classic t-shirt and their most sought after boxers for comfort. A very comfortable style that doesn’t comprise on sharpness, for all those important conference calls, that could have been emails.
SHIRT | T-SHIRT | BOXERS
To inspire some productivity, the ‘Always Presentable’ pack suggests dressing up in chinos, a freshly-ironed shirt, and a pair of socks. Simple. This look is suitable for those who need some discipline to keep their home office running.
SHIRT | CHINOS | SOCKS
For those who just put on the same sweater, boxers and a pair of socks everyday, ASKET suggests to at least switching into a clean alternative every once in a while, to keep fresh whilst seamlessly moving between lying down and sitting up on the sofa.
SWEATER | BOXERS | SOCKS
If you still need to suit up to maintain your daily routine to keep your motivation up, we strongly suggest you invest in THE most comfortable suit in the Nordics. FRENN’s Seppo wool pants and Jere wool jacket are effortlessly stylish, and out of this world comfortable – like having your sweatpants on, but looking sharp af. Perfect isolation suit if you ask us!
JACKET | TROUSERS
Work in the creative business and need to look cool and inspiring, even on webcam? Add a touch of colour and class with Marimekko’s classic unisex Jokapoika shirt, or something from their new ‘Marimekko Kioski’ capsule collection. The collection features the brand’s most iconic prints redefined, and might just help you boost the creative juices in this current time of need.
SHIRT | COLLECTION
