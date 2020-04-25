With spring in full bloom, summer is only around the corner – or at least not too far away, we hope! On this occasion, we gladly welcome the collaboration between UNIQLO and Marimekko that’ll definitely be bringing some sunshine and freshness into our wardrobes after all this loungewear, stay-at-home business is finally over.
How exciting to see UNIQLO and Marimekko joining hands once again! I have to admit, that it is one of my favourite collaborations to come from the Japanese retailer. Since 2018, these successful capsule collections have been granting us the pleasure of getting the very best of both brands, combining the bright and cheerful printmaking from Marimekko and the high-quality, functional garments by UNIQLO. Being a huge fan of this happy marriage, I am always looking forward to see what they come up with.
The six-item women’s collection is composed of a range of shirts and dresses, as well as outerwear and accessories. And to our absolute delight, it is also available for our little ones!
This limited edition launch introduces easy-to-wear pieces with flowing lines and effortless vibes, featuring the iconic prints by Annika Rimala and Maija Isola. A signature of the renowned Finnish design house, the bold patterns are to die for! The quirky, geometric shapes and fruit illustrations pop with palette of bright colours to create a striking effect.
As an ode to the Finnish summer, the collection draws its inspiration from nature, displaying peaceful shades of green and blue, enhanced by bright red and orange. These vibrant combinations simply make your day, don’t they?
Marimekko’s purpose of sparking joy through clothing is clearly achieved hands-on! But even if you don’t dig the playful prints, you’ll still be certain to find a little more toned-down pieces that should fit your style – which is basically what the UNIQLO’s Lifewear Made for All is all about.
The collection is now available in selected stores and online.
