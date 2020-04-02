Our Favourite Blue Light Frames From the North and Beyond

Although research on the topic is still on-going, it’s safe to say staring at your digital devices all day is not the best for your eyes. While reducing screen time is really not an option these days, we decided to bring you a few of our favourite eyewear brands that offer blue light-blocking frames. Stylish and potentially protected? We’re all for it.
All of the glasses listed below can be ordered online – no need to leave the house!
On the pricier side, but with a guarantee of impeccable quality and timeless design, are the premium acetate frames from Danish designer Christopher Cloos. We’ve fallen in love with their champagne colour, which is a warmer alternative to the transparent hipster classic. Opt for the signature round Paloma, or a chunkier, more rectangular Passable, and get ready to boss people around via Zoom.
All styles available online.
Whether you’re going for that immortal, gentlemanly look, or something a bit more quirky and modern, Copenhagen-based Jamie Looks has all the options for you. The slightly winged Juhl in a reddish Bourbon shade, or the thick-browed, masculine Andersen are our favourites from the brand’s blue light collection.
Shop here.
All in favour of colour? The Swedish eyewear brand Öppen most definitely is, adding an unexpected pop here and there. Channel your inner feminist prose writer with bright red Suitcase frames, or stick to something more demure – the matte beige and grey tortoise Spec-taculars are minimal, but nothing like we’ve seen before.
Öppen products are currently only available via selected online retailers.
You know that classic ‘Freelance Graphic Designer’ look? We’re pretty sure ace & tate is responsible for at least 90% of it. A progressive brand from Amsterdam now recognised worldwide, they’re responsible for some of the biggest eyewear trends in recent years. Their screen collection does not disappoint, with caramelly sunset and espresso gradient colours, or the heavy, solid black Owens which are made out of bio acetate – perfect for that New York screenwriter impression.
All frames can be purchased online. Remember to virtually try them on first!
One of the more inexpensive offering in the blue light category comes from Quay Australia, an eyewear brand recognised for their bold, exaggerated frames. Since we’re all working from home anyway, why not go all out? This oversized tortoiseshell cat eye will work a treat both during e-mail time and those much needed selfie breaks.
Get them from zalando.dk
