Nordic Style Magazine

Editorial: Miriam in Gothenburg

Jacket: Alevo

Sweatshirt: H&M | Jeans: Levi’s | Sneakers: Puma

Jacket: WEEKDAY

T-shirt: H&M

Photographer & Filmmaker: Yuky Lutz

Model: Miriam B

Model Agency: Up North Management

For more spring editorials >>>

Tags: , ,

Sophia Groves

Editor-in-Chief and Creative Director

Sophia is our Editor-in-Chief and Creative Director. She works as a freelance photographer and graphic designer, and is based in Reykjavík, Iceland.

Related Posts

Featured Image

BLANCHE x Christian Lacroix – A Pattern Explosion

Mixing Scandinavian silhouettes and French glamour, the collaboration between BLANCHE…

Continue reading...
upcycling fashion

Our Favourite Nordic Upcycling Fashion Brands

Here are our favourite Nordic upcycling fashion brands that are…

Continue reading...

Make Athleisure Wear More Than Just About The Gym

Whether you realise it, you spend more time in your…

Continue reading...

Leave A Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.