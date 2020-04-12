Editorial: Miriam in Gothenburg

Jacket: Alevo
Sweatshirt: H&M | Jeans: Levi’s | Sneakers: Puma
Jacket: WEEKDAY
T-shirt: H&M
Photographer & Filmmaker: Yuky Lutz
Model: Miriam B
Model Agency: Up North Management
For more spring editorials >>>
Tags: editorial, fashion editorial, webitorial
Sophia is our Editor-in-Chief and Creative Director. She works as a freelance photographer and graphic designer, and is based in Reykjavík, Iceland.
Mixing Scandinavian silhouettes and French glamour, the collaboration between BLANCHE…
Here are our favourite Nordic upcycling fashion brands that are…
Whether you realise it, you spend more time in your…
You must be logged in to post a comment.
This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.