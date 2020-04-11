Easter is a time of birth and rebirth – in the Nordic countries, more so. It hails a new season, when the snow melts and sun shines after months of darkness. But, with churches closed, the focus of Easter this year will be less about getting down on one’s knees to pray, and more about getting down on one’s knees to scrub the summerhouse.
In a convention dating back to the 1600s, Danes send each other gækkebreve – homemade letters resembling snowflakes. The recipient of each letter has three chances to guess the sender’s identity. If they fail, they owe the sender a chocolate egg. Swedes have a particularly sweet tooth at Easter, with the average Swedish Easter egg weighing an astonishing one kilogram. In Finland mämmi, a pudding of rye, molasses and orange zest, is just as popular as an abundance of chocolate eggs. And, while in most countries families are visited by the Easter Bunny, in Finland you’re just as likely to open the door to a group of witches, as children in costume travel from house to house. Reward the witches with a treat and your house is clear of evil spirits, fail to give up some of your chocolate and the evil spirits remain… though you might still be in with a chance of redemption if you join your neighbours at a bonfire party that night: the smoke will ward off potential sorcerers!
