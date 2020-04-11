BLANCHE x Christian Lacroix – A Pattern Explosion

At Copenhagen Fashion Week AW20, BLANCHE presented their collaboration with Christian Lacroix to the world. The capsule collection features classic must-have pieces, mixed with patterns that brighten up everyone‘s day, we’re especially appreciating it during these times where we aren’t leaving the house.
Best known for their beautiful twist on Scandinavian style and focus on sustainability, juxtaposing BLANCHE against Christian Lacroix’s French opulence, was a stroke of pure genius!
As expected, the collection includes BLANCHE’s signature play on denim, and Christian Lacroix‘s love for costume theatrics. The denim pieces are manufactured from ISKO’s Nordic Swan certified ‘Earth Fit’ denim, which is made from 100% organic and recycled materials. I love brands that have a strong focus on sustainability in every corner of their designing process!
In particular, this collection has brought bucket hats back onto my wishlist, as the ‘sunroof’ on these ones is just the perfect length, and surprisingly elegant. The clashing of patterns and colours might not be for everyone, but I think the exaggerated silhouettes make them work so well.
‘The capsule collection draws inspiration from both Scandinavian minimalism and French maximalism, creating a strong harmony between the pure Scandinavian lines, feminine glamour, haute-couture prints and masculine materials.’
Photographer: Marco Van Rijt – Models: Cecilie and Amalie Moosgaard
I’m always interested when someone mentions BLANCHE is doing something new, and this collection proves exactly why. Let‘s all take old styles and add bold patterns – talking about being sustainable! I have to also give a quick shoutout to the location used in the campaign – the Thorvaldsens Museum is the perfect backdrop for this collection, and adds a beautiful wash of colour and texture, in somehow, perfect contrast to the pieces.
The collection is not ready to buy just yet unfortunately, but you can discover more about it on BLANCHE’s Instagram. We can’t wait to wear some of these pieces, and wash away the winter blues!
From pattern to pattern, take a look at SOULLAND’s collaboration with Nike >>>
Tags: blanche, Christian Lacroix, fashion collaboration
Here are our favourite Nordic upcycling fashion brands that are…
Whether you realise it, you spend more time in your…
Gentlemen! Looking for that perfect home office outfit – something…
You must be logged in to post a comment.
This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.