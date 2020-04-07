Make Athleisure Wear More Than Just About The Gym

Athleisure wear has been a big trend since the 80s, and it’s easy to see why. After all, who doesn’t like the idea of being able to stay comfortable all day long? While shirts and trousers will never go out of fashion, sports luxe has been becoming an acceptable form of day and workwear for a while – although we know it won’t go down well in everyone’s boardroom. But, if you’re allowed to be on the relaxed side in office, or just want to find a new level of comfort at the weekends, here’s how to do it.
For some people, leggings, hoodies and yoga mat-wielding people come into mind, but the reality is far more sophisticated. This trend combines sportswear styles with ready-to-wear – think high-performance fabrics, sportswear fastenings, and athletic details on jackets, knitwear and shoes. Do away with the fancy and unnecessary details, and bring some functionality and practicality to your wardrobe.
7 Days AW20
Athleisure has grown into a massive trend, and these days it is an acceptable dress code for pretty much any occasion – except black tie, obviously. Whether you’re heading out to lunch, going for drinks, going out on a date or attending a sports match, athleisure wear is a stylish choice, as long you’re not in dirty sweatpants and your favourite basketball jersey.
If you want to rock the trend, here are some essentials to add to your wardrobe:
7 Days SS20
Sneakers are a key feature in most athleisure-based outfits, and you really can’t do without them, so if you’re planning on wearing this trend quite a lot, it’s certainly worth investing in a good pair. ARKK Copenhagen have got suave sneakers down, and with a range of chunky or slimline styles that come in a variety of colours, and technical fabrics, they are a perfect base for any outfit. We also have Finnish favourites Karhu, who specialise in ‘running shoe’ styles, and running shoes – we like multi-purpose footwear, for comfort and versatility.
A bomber jacket can add an instant athleisure feel to almost any outfit, and there are plenty of different options to choose from. If you really want to embrace the athletic side of this trend then choose a jacket made with performance fabrics like bonded jersey or neoprene, while a suede bomber jacket might be ideal for you if you prefer a more traditional look. A stand-out bomber jacket in a colourful print can be great for throwing on over an otherwise plain outfit. We love this green number from Björn Borg, or the classic black Arvo jacket from Tiger of Sweden.
Pseudonym SS20
Casual trousers are a great option as they are certainly sports luxe, unlike suit trousers which are far too formal, and jeans which can often feel a bit too ‘everyday’. Relaxed chinos, like this pair from Acne Studios, can still be a very smart option, or if you prefer a more sports-inspired look then go for jogger pants. Whichever you opt for, try to balance the outfit by pairing them with contrasting tops. For example, wear your joggers with more a tailored coat, and a pair of white sneakers. We’ll take these Libertine-Libertine joggers please!
Today, this simple, sporty style is most known for its comfort, and we embrace a sweater with every outfit. Whether you take yours bright and cheerful a la Wood Wood, or Han Kjøbenhavn oversized, you’ll fall in love with the comfort and versatility. Wear them with a t-shirt, shirt, shorts, trousers, short socks, long socks, sneakers or sandals – you name it, you can wear it with a sweatshirt.
What’s your favourite way of adopting a comfortable, sporty look? And what are your favourite brands to achieve it?
Written by Ella Woodward
Now, you’ve got your sports gear wearing sorted, how about your home office attire? >>>
