Acne Studios ‘Swedish Landscapes’ Inspired by August Strindberg

Let’s take a wander into the Swedish countryside with Acne Studios’ latest collection. The release of their new ‘Swedish landscapes’ collection features the paintings of Swedish artist and writer August Strindberg, and is a breath of fresh air in this early, but eagerly awaited spring.
Characterised by its bold and painterly patterns, there are four paintings behind the collection – ‘The Wonderland’ (Underlandet), ‘The Night of Jealousy’ (Svartsjukans Natt), ‘The Solitary Toadstool’ (Den Ensamma Giftsvampen), and ‘The Town’ (Staden). Produced between 1893 and 1903, August Strindberg found relief in painting while undergoing personal crisis, which explains his recognisable style. Through his friendship with prominent painters from the 19th century, he was aware of worldly modern trends in painting, and yet, he developed a unique, subjective style.
“I love August Strindberg’s paintings of nature. He would paint them when he had writer’s block. It’s like nature was the answer for him. When you use them as prints, they become abstract. It’s normally very hard to use prints of paintings without it being obvious and cliché, but these prints of Strindberg’s become like another pattern that connects the whole collection.”– Jonny Johansson, Acne Studios Creative Director
The colour scheme consists mainly of mossy browns and greens, interjected with bold sky blue and glistening silver, that truly evokes the feeling of Nordic wilderness. As for the overall aesthetic of the collection, in true Acne style, it’s relaxed and all about the details. The crinkled linen and foil give an added trompe l’oeil effect to the pieces.
My favourite thing about the collection is how diverse and mixable it is – the colours, patterns and textures all work so well together – while the mini handbags, jewellery and shoes are the perfect accompaniment, and totally to die for.
The collection is available to buy online and in selected Acne Studios stores, so get browsing and shopping for something a little different this spring!
