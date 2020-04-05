5 Things To Do (And Dream About) During Self-Isolation

Isolation, whether by decree of self-will, means working from home, and in worse cases, staying indoors doing nothing at all. With the current COVID-19 pandemic, you need to be well guarded by staying at home to avoid contracting or spreading the virus.
Trying to distract yourself with chores may be a great idea, but there are more productive things you can engage in. During your stay at home, you can indulge yourself in culture and the arts, look at new trends, just make sure you stimulate your brain somehow to ensure mental health and keep your curiosity high! Here’s some ideas of things to do, or dream about, during your days at home.
Amid the current pandemic, museums have closed their doors until further notice, but thanks to the internet and technology you can visit them online. As the world learns to adjust to the realities of self-isolation, a ton of museums, like the National Gallery of Denmark and the National Museum of Sweden have brought their art to the streaming sphere, allowing you to take virtual tours from the comfort of your home.
Perhaps one of the advantages if being stuck at home this season
is that you get lots of time to take care of yourself, particularly your skin.
Note that your skin is the largest organ in your body and is the most
substantial barrier against infection.
It means that observing a skincare routine is not optional. Even if you don’t leave the house it’s till important to keep cleansing, use a gentle moisturiser and in general, keep up your routine. Be sure to use natural and high-quality skincare, such as the products from Blue Lagoon Skincare Shops that are developed from geothermal water and contain bioactive elements that will leave your skin youthful and radiant. Since you are home and have more time, it’s a great opportunity to pamper your skin!
The first step is to dream big, and imagine how you would like it to look like – get a Pinterest board on the go! The most conceptual trick is determining the function of each piece of furniture and how traffic should flow through the space. Once you have settled on a new look, shop online and look for inspiration from some of our favourite brands such as Muuto and Normann. You could also order paint samples online and get colour scheming, it’s another great way to pass the time. Remember, you don’t have change everything at once, rearranging a space for new purposes does wonders!
Tablets, smartphones and laptops have made the online shopping world total bliss. You can not only work remotely, but also order food and shop online. Even if you’re more of a physical shopper, you can get online and scratch the shopping itch with the newest collection from Ganni, Saks Potts and Acne Studios, among others.
Looking for some new meal ideas? Or have you always wanted to learn how to bake bread? This may just be the perfect time!. There are many chefs ready to share their cooking skills through online courses and videos on Youtube, so why not take your hand and try making Lefse or Kalakukko? Or how about a sweet treat? The world is your oyster!
What’s been keeping you sane during self-isolation so far?
Written by Mary Johnson
