Top 5 Nordic Podcasts to Tune Into Right Now

We’re all in desperate need of connecting with fellow human beings these days, and listening to a podcast is just the right thing to make you feel like you’re engaging in an actual conversation. Whether you’re catching up on spring cleaning, doing the dishes, or just need to hear a voice that’s not your own (anyone can relate to the pains of self-isolation right?), here’s a list of our favourite podcasts made by Scandinavians to listen to – Put your headphones on and enjoy!
Photo courtesy of The Mustards
If you’re an avid researcher of all things fashion and minimalism, you may already know Jenny Mustard. Her, together with her boyfriend David, are a couple of non-resident Swedes, delivering a weekly portion of thoughts, laughs and opinion via their laid-back podcast. “Monday morning, when all the possibilities are possible” is a catchphrase you’ll hear every time, and the kind of positivity we definitely need right now.
Tune into Jenny and David’s broadcast on Spotify, their YouTube, or Apple Podcasts
Not an option for the faint-hearted, but those seeking a thrill having exhausted all that Netflix has to offer in the ‘true crime’ category, will most certainly appreciate a bit of Nordic Noir in podcast form. Two sweet voices of female true crime fanatics from Norway, bring you chilling crime stories you may have not heard of before. Come on, we know you want to.
Available on Soundcloud and Apple Podcasts
Photo courtesy of Sofie Hagen
Danish-born, London-based comedian Sofie Hagen, invites guests from all sorts of backgrounds and professions to unpack life. Topics range from body positivity, eating disorders and mental health, to activism, race and various social issues. Depending on what you’re interested in/relate to, Sofie’s podcast can provide guidance and reassurance. Considering the turmoil we now live in, it’s good to keep your ear to the ground!
Listen on Spotify, Apple Podcasts or at madeofhumanpodcast.com
Have your book club meetings been cancelled until further notice? Don’t despair, we’ve got good news for you! Based in the heart of Nørrebro, Ark Books international bookstore provides English fiction to all expats, but in times like these, their podcast platform will have to do. Ark Audio Book Club will give you insights into books you’re reading or have read, and might help you feel less isolated. Get reading, and listening!
Join the discussion via Soundcloud
Photo courtesy of Daughters of Reykjavík
Something slightly different, especially for those who either like to talk all things music, or enjoy hearing the ever-charming Icelandic accent (I don’t know who doesn’t!?) Daughters of Reykjavík is a nine-piece, all girl hip hop collective from Iceland, and their podcast covers various topics related to being women in the music industry, while also discussing their own songs. Iceland has so much to offer musically, and this might be a cool way to get into it!
Find Daughters of Reykjavík on Spotify or Apple Podcasts
