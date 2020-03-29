Nordic Style Magazine

lumene wolt delivery

Helsinkians! Want Lumene Skincare to Your Door?

Lumene and Nordic Beauty Import have launched a terrific collaboration together with Wolt Helsinki! This innovative partnership makes it possible for people in the capital region of Finland to purchase a range of Lumene hygiene products, home spa treats and beauty kits, and have them delivered right to your doorstep!

 

lumene delivery wolt

 

Whether you’re treating yourself at home, surprising your friend by sending them some home spa treats, or ordering the package together with a nice meal, we know nothing lifts the mood like a good self-care moment.

We would like to see this service all over the Nordics, and hope it continues!

Copenhageners! Get your self-isolation food fix >>>

Tags: , , ,

Mira Luhtala

Mira is a freelance makeup artist from the sunniest city in Finland, with arts and traveling close to heart. Now days based in Helsinki, she loves to meet up and collaborate with creative people.

Related Posts

podcast

Top 5 Nordic Podcasts to Tune Into Right Now

Soothe your mind and boost those brain cells by listening…

Continue reading...
books for quarantine

The Books To Read While Self-Isolating

It's time to sit down, pour a cup of whatever…

Continue reading...
hand care

Show Some Love for Your Hands

While your spending a lot of time washing your hands,…

Continue reading...

Leave A Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.