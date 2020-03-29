Helsinkians! Want Lumene Skincare to Your Door?

Lumene and Nordic Beauty Import have launched a terrific collaboration together with Wolt Helsinki! This innovative partnership makes it possible for people in the capital region of Finland to purchase a range of Lumene hygiene products, home spa treats and beauty kits, and have them delivered right to your doorstep!
Whether you’re treating yourself at home, surprising your friend by sending them some home spa treats, or ordering the package together with a nice meal, we know nothing lifts the mood like a good self-care moment.
We would like to see this service all over the Nordics, and hope it continues!
