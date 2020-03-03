Inspired by aurora skies, deep fjords, volcanic deserts, and eerie folktales, the Erika Collection by Icelandic jewellery brand Aurum by GUÐBJÖRG will get you dreaming about journeys up North. Aurum jewellery has the rare ability to convey true emotion. Hand-made from recycled sterling silver – a nod towards their dedication to sustainability, the collection captures the tenderness of childhood and encapsulates it in the Icelandic landscapes, painting images of sparkling icebergs and road trips along cotton fields. The Erika range, marking Aurum’s 20th anniversary, features beautifully crafted earrings, ear cuffs, necklaces and bracelets, available in silver, oxidized silver and plated gold.
“Picture a picnic in the Icelandic countryside. A young girl fascinated by delicate flowers, collecting them for her mother. And writing a fairytale in her diary about her hopes and dreams. Twenty years later, Guðbjörg has drawn on these indelible memories to create the very special Erika Collection.”
Intricately crafted at their workshop in Reykjavík, the collection seeks inspiration from Icelandic nature which certainly shows through design. The Erika earrings and Erika Ear Crawler, a delicate cuff available gold and silver-plated, are especially beautiful.
Aurum stands for ambition, understanding, responsibility, unity and mindfulness, the words that echo through each part of the creative process, from sourcing and design, through to packaging and customer care. Aurum source their materials from certified fair-trade companies, selecting only recycled and re-refined precious metals and stones. No detail is spared and even the packaging tells a story. Made from eco-friendly mulberry paper, your Erika keepsake will arrive in a box modelled on Icelandic pebbles from Djúpalónssandur, a black sand beach sat at the foot of a glacier-capped volcano in Western Iceland. At Aurum, the magic is in the details.
The Erika range is available online, at Aurum’s flagship store in Reykjavík, and at selected House of Fraser stores in the UK. Each item comes with a 5-year warranty, for that extra peace of mind. What’s your favourite piece?
