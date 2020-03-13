Flatlist Eyewear: Framing the Cool Way

The words ‘cool’ and ‘effortless’ are possibly most used when referring to Scandinavian design, and with this Copenhagen-based eyewear brand it is no different. Flatlist was founded in 2018, but is already taking the world by storm with their timeless frames and impeccable quality of materials.
Created by Mads Faith Hancock and Kasper Spacey of showroom RICH & HANC, Flatlist sunglasses were made to, alongside cult brands like the North Face or Levi’s, become something more than a momentary fad. The relatively narrow collection consists of 9 unisex styles, inspired by the plastic fabulousness of the 70’s and 90’s no-nonsense approach. And a touch of the Copenhagen cool, of course.
Although some of the frame styles, such as the fly-eye Tishkoff that gives us undeniable “American Hustle” vibes, or the casually sci-fi, all-blue Fastfwd, are possibly going to serve as trend pieces rather than something you could be wearing forever, the many colour options you can choose from assure you won’t have to sacrifice the shape of frames you like due to a slightly bolder hue. Is it the Audrey Hepburn chic you’re going for? Or a signature look such as that of Karl Lagerfeld? The Sleek or the Hanky in solid black will serve as your best companion, come rain or shine.
“Every style is based on a certain moment of inspiration, most likely ignited by movie characters, a special place in a particular city or an evening in good company,” – Flatlist
Now, let’s throw in some of the technical talk, as it plays a huge part in the Flatlist vision. The three elements of any eyewear – frames, lenses and hinges – have all been chosen with precision and without compromise of quality whatsoever. From the premium Italian acetate, and the Zeiss Optics lenses that give your eyes complete protection, all the way to OBE hinges and screws that secure it all together.
They might be inspired by the past, but the approach Flatlist eyewear is taking is definitely future-forward. Good quality sunglasses, which can both serve as a functional accessory and help you serve looks, is something we personally wish to stock up on. A pair for every mood, what do you say?
Flatlist products can be purchased from selected stockists worldwide or online.
