Nordic Style Magazine

editorial fluid

Editorial: Through The Lines

Editorial Fluid
Editorial Fluid
Editorial Fluid
Editorial Fluid
Editorial Fluid
Editorial Fluid
Editorial Fluid
Editorial Fluid
Editorial Fluid

Photography: Galyna Baz

Hair and Makeup: Camilla Günther Nielsen

Model: Ellen Brix at Scoop Models

Feast your eyes on more of our stunning editorials >>>

Tags: , , ,

Sophia Groves

Editor-in-Chief and Creative Director

Sophia is our Editor-in-Chief and Creative Director. She works as a freelance photographer and graphic designer, and is based in Reykjavík, Iceland.

Related Posts

Flatlist

Flatlist Eyewear: Framing the Cool Way

The words ‘cool’ and ‘effortless’ are possibly most used when…

Continue reading...
FWSS SS20

Fall Winter Spring Summer, FWSS Have You Covered

FWSS are unmistakably Scandinavian - Their SS20 collection is the…

Continue reading...
editorial care

Editorial: Care

Focusing on sustainable brands, Hanna wears looks for the everyday,…

Continue reading...