Editorial: Flare

Jenny: Top – Adam S x Filippa K Soft Sport | Ronja: Jumpsuit – Vintage
Beauty: Bobbi Brown Stick Foundation | Pür Minerals ‘Disappearing Ink’ Concealer | Palina ‘Prowder’ Powder | MAC Cosmetics Pigment in ‘Platinum and Fluidline in ‘Blacktrack’ | Danessa Myricks Cream Luxe Palette in ‘The Nudist’ | Paul & Joe Treatment Lipstick
Photographer: Johannes Helje
Stylist: Ada Swärd
Hair Stylist: Sofia Geideby
Make Up Artist: Jenny Beckman
Models: Jenny Andersson & Ronja Koivio at Le Management
Tags: beauty editorial, editorial, fashion editorial, webitorial
Sophia is our Editor-in-Chief and Creative Director. She works as a freelance photographer and graphic designer, and is based in Reykjavík, Iceland.
