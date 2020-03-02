Are you also craving a sweet escape from the grey and gloomy Nordic winter? The colorful SS20 Collection from Copenhagen Muse might be just what you need! Even better, if you already booked your ticket to the sunnier south, this collection will provide you with some light-weight garments and elegant styles, that will fit perfectly in your carry-on bag.
Feminine details such as ruffles and lace, maxi skirts and deep v-necks feature in soft, flowy materials, such as silk and sheer cotton, which give the collection a light and effortless. The fabulous green printed dress reminds us of when the ever-beautiful J-Lo wore her plunging jungle dress at the Grammy Awards in 2000 – and who doesn’t want to feel sassy like that on a hot night out? Copenhagen Muse have got you covered!
This collection also has something for the more casual occasions, like when you just want to throw on that amazing beige jumpsuit, and be ready for work while looking fierce. We are particularly crazy about the girly yet sophisticated shirt with exaggerated puffy sleeves. The fit is stunning, and the silhouette is the perfect balance between serious and playful. We want one in every color please…
This collection makes us feel like spring could be just around the corner, when we hope we can go out and wear the silky summer dresses Copenhagen Muse have created this season! The campaign features Copenhagen Muse’s ‘muse’ Lykke May, and is shot by Polina Vinogradova, styled by Sarah Paaschburg, and designed by Charlotte Nybo Jacobsen. The collection is available through the brand’s Instagram, so go get shopping and book yourself a sunny getaway!
Tags: Copenhagen Muse, fashion, SS20
Særós Mist is a creative romantic from Iceland, based in Copenhagen. She is a fashion designer and clothier, and a freelance writer with great interrest in style and art. Currently she is pursuing a bachelor’s degree at Copenhagen Business School, in Business Administration & Psychology.
