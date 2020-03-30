BIOEFFECT started out in 2010, as a result of three Icelandic scientists’ work to recreate a plant-based replica of the human body’s Epidermal Growth Factor (EGF). Long story, short, after a decade of research and work, Dr Björn Örvar and his team created a serum that encourages your skin to stay plump, dense and healthy. Their EGF serum is currently used by over 30% of women in Iceland alone, and is somewhat of a unicorn in the skincare world – a product that actually works. Not only have they created one product that works, they have created a whole range of products that work, and are wholesomely simple.
‘We didn’t set out to change the face of skincare…but we did!’
I have never thought about my skin’s density, or its plumpness, but considering I do not do anything for my skin apart from wash it, I could probably do with a helping hand. The BIOEFFECT product range is small, but mighty, and has been created to soothe, protect, and encourage the growth of your skin’s natural proteins, to fight ageing, dehydration and other problems your skin may experience. I decided to try their famous EGF Serum and mattifying OSA Water Mist, to see if my skin would feel plumper, and my oily skin could be somewhat contained during the day.
Every morning for the past 3 weeks, I have sprayed the OSA Water Mist on my face, before doing my daily makeup (which consists of eyebrow gel, eyeliner and mascara), and I have been amazed at how much of a difference it has made. At first, the mist is a little sticky, but once it has dried, my skin is left feeling fresh, smooth and matte. I usually have to blot my face multiple times during the day (due to my oily skin), but with the water mist, I don’t – even under a full face of makeup, the water mist makes a considerable difference.
I will be using this as a daily product from now on – it’s simple, yet effective, and I like that I can use it throughout the day as I need, without any unwanted build-up. Any kind of product build-up is a no no for my skin, as i’m sure those of you with oily skin know too well.
I have heard so much about the EGF Serum, that I thought it was either too good to be true, or it is was going to change my life. BIOEFFECT produce all of their EGF from barley, that they grow in their greenhouse in the lava fields of south west Iceland, all year round – ah the benefits of living on a volcanic island!
The serum is silky smooth when you apply it, which I really appreciate, and although I am only using it at night, it has a day counterpart, which can be double-teamed for maximum effect. So far, my skin has felt nice after I apply the serum, and nice when I wake up in the morning, and if this ‘niceness’ is a result of the serum, then i’m all for it! I cannot attest to any plumpness improvements yet, but I am going to continue using the serum for another month or two, and see how it affects my skin, so watch out on the NSM Instagram for updates!
If you’re interested in the science and development of their products, once the current gathering ban is lifted in Iceland, you can visit BIOEFFECT’s beautiful greenhouse, and learn all about how they grow and formulate their ingredients. You can also buy all of their products via their website, at their store in downtown Reykjavík, and at various locations worldwide.
Products gifted by BIOEFFECT – All opinions my own
