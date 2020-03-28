The Books To Read While Self-Isolating

We’re staying indoors, and hunkering down until things get back to normal. Some of you may be learning new skills, or catching up on tasks you haven’t had the time to do, but for others, this may be a time of much needed, and unexpected time for relaxing. So, what perfect way to relax, than to sit with a cup of coffee, or tea, or wine, or beer, and finally read a new book, or books – we’re hopeful!
This is the ideal moment to sit awhile and delve into magical, wonderful worlds, embarking on a journey with the protagonists, and focusing your mind. In fact, reading is a brilliant way to look after your mental health right now. So, what book to begin with? To help you decide, here’s a roundup of some of the Scandi novels that will provide you with some much needed escapism.
There are lots of talented Scandinavian authors that have penned books that have gone global. Whether you’ve always meant to read these novels, or you’re thinking of re-reading them during this period of self-isolation, this is the perfect time to pick them up. These are the ones that we think you’ll enjoy.
‘The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo’ by Stieg Larsson
Swedish novelist, Stieg Larsson’s first book in the Millennium series was an internationally acclaimed thriller, that went on to be told in film starring the dynamic duo of Daniel Craig and Rooney Mara. This thriller-mystery follows Mikael Blomkvist, the publisher of a political magazine accused of libel. He’s approached by Henrik Vanger, a member of one of the wealthiest families in Sweden. Henrik is trying to uncover what happened to his missing niece, Harriet, who vanished 40 years earlier. With help from tattooed hacker, Lisbeth Salander, Blomkvist enters into a world of corruption in an attempt to resolve the mystery of the missing woman.
‘A Man Called Ove’ and ‘Beartown’ by Fredrik Backman
Here are two novels by the same author for you to try. These aren’t the Scandi crime thrillers that have dominated in recent years, however. Rather, they’re a study of human nature and relationships. In ‘A Man Called Ove’, a grumpy, old man finds his world turned upside down when a loud, talkative family moves in next door. This heartwarming tale reveals there’s always more to people than meets the eye. ‘Beartown’ is the follow-up novel by this Swedish author. A faded place, Beartown has little going for it, apart from a successful hockey team that has a chance of winning. As hopes build for this chance at putting the town on the map, a violent event leaves dreams dashed and a community in turmoil.
‘The Devil’s Star’ by Jo Nesbø
Norway’s Jo Nesbø is another author whose books have made it to the big screen. The Devil’s Star is the fifth novel in the Harry Hole series. When a young woman is murdered in her flat in Oslo, detective Harry Hole is assigned to the case. The killer has left a mark – a pentagram – on the body. Hole must work quickly to discover the secret of the star in order to prevent the actions of a serial killer.
Of course, you may find that you’ve worked your way through them all. So, here are a couple more by writers outside of Scandinavia to keep you going through self-isolation. Take a seat outside, and soak up the spring sunshine as you read these books.
‘Normal People’ by Sally Rooney
The BBC in the UK has just announced a TV dramatisation of this novel by Irish writer, Sally Rooney, but it’s worth soaking up the words before indulging in the televised version. Marianne and Connell are in the same school. He’s a popular member of the football team, while she’s a loner. During the day they pretend to not know each other, but outside of the classroom, the pair develop an intense bond. As they leave for university, their worlds change. The story follows them as they navigate adulthood both with and without each other, revealing the intricacies of missed connections and lost communication.
‘The Testaments’ by Margaret Atwood
In the much-anticipated sequel to ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’, Margaret Atwood answers the questions we were left with at the close of her riveting, heartbreaking novel. It’s over 15 years since the van door closed, and we were left to wonder what happened to Offred next. Now, three female narrators give their accounts of what has taken place in Gilead.
Which book will you tackle first? Do you want to escape to Beartown or spend some time in Dublin?
Written by Amy
Still have a few weeks of self-isolation to go? Here are our favourite activities and the hand care products to get you through it >>>
Tags: best Scandinavian books, books, books to read
This post was submitted to us by a contributor. Do you wish to contribute?
Please send all attachments in either text or PDF format, and pictures of your choice to [email protected] Put the words "Article Submission" in the subject line. If you are querying about a time-sensitive news story, please add the word "timely" in the subject line. We cannot guarantee that your work will be published on our site.
Living in Helsinki, and want Lumene products delivered during this…
While your spending a lot of time washing your hands,…
As the virus is closing most doors, it doesn’t mean…