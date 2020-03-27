Show Some Love for Your Hands

As there’s been a MASSIVE focus on hand washing over the last couple of weeks, our hands are certainly feeling a bit dry. All the hand washing and disinfectants – even though very important, takes its toll on the skin. To prevent your hands from drying out, make sure you choose gentle, nutrition rich and hydrating soaps and hand creams. We’ve rounded up some of our favorites to give you a helping hand in the decision, and provide your hands with some well deserved pampering.
Raunsborg Hand Soap
Raunsborg Hand Soap provides us with a mild formula enriched with anti-bacterial and soothing Linden extract, and hydrating cucumber extract. This soft and foamy soap helps to maintain the skins moisture balance, leaving the skin soft and clean. The divine scent of refreshing birch makes you want to extend the 20 second hand wash to a longer moment of summer daydreaming.
Flow Cosmetics Chakra Soap – Good Vibrations & Spirit Awakens
Flow Cosmetics’ Chakra Soaps are developed to care for your body and mind, and may be used as hand soap as well. The nourishing, aromatherapy soaps are each developed according to the seven chakras, with ingredients and scents that will emphasize the quality of a certain chakra, and care for your skin. These products are to be picked according to what you feel that you need the most – our pick for stressful times would be Flow Cosmetics’ Spirit Awakens, to soothe our minds and let go of stress, and Good Vibrations to dispel negative energy and help you find your inner sun. The lovely mind caressing scents make a terrific option for those who normally wouldn’t have patience with a longer amount of hand washing.
The Spirit Awakens salt soap is a blend of moisturizing plant oils, mineral-rich, cleansing Himalayan rock salt and arctic Blackcurrant seed oil which offers nutrition and antioxidant protection for the skin. It suits all skin types, and is an especially good option for unbalanced and sensitive skin. The scent of the soap is a blend of authentic aromatherapy grade essential oils: clary sage, lavender, sandalwood, cedar wood, grapefruit, lemon, rose geranium and hybrid lavender.
The Good Vibration salt soap is made of the same base ingredients as the above, but instead of blackcurrant this soap is enriched with arctic sea buckthorn oil, which is full of omega fatty acids and antioxidant carotenoids, providing your skin with a nutrition rich wash. It is also suitable for all skin types, and a good option especially for skin that is easily irritated. The scent of Good Vibrations is a fresh and energizing blend of lemongrass, orange, ginger, peppermint and cedar wood, perfect for lifting your mood.
URTEKRAM Purple Lavender Hand Soap
URTEKRAM’s Purple Lavender Hand Soap is a gentle, plant-based liquid soap, enriched with organic lavender extract, essential oils, willow bark extract and a blend of lactobacillus ferment (probiotics). Probiotics helps skin maintain its moisture balance, and accelerate the renewal of skin cells. Lavender has a soothing effect on the mind, and lessens the tension and stress of the body. This mild hand wash is the perfect dose of relaxation throughout your day!
Raunsborg Hand Cream Nordic
Raunsborg’s Hand Cream Nordic has become a true classic, and has won several awards in Denmark. The nourishing hand cream absorbs quickly, leaving your hands feeling velvety smooth and with a mild scent of fresh birch. This hand cream contains the same matching active ingredients as their hand soap (antibacterial and soothing Linden extract and hydrating cucumber extract) which together help maintain the skin’s moisture balance.
SAVA Scandinavia Nail & Cuticle Oil
The sweet nail and cuticle care comes to us from natural brand SAVA Scandinavia providing us with a range of handy oil pens full of caring, organic nutrition. The oil pen comes in four formulas; the calming and deeply nourishing Goodnight Kisses Lavender, the light and fast absorbing Kiss on the Move Rose; curing Caring Kisses Eucalyptus (which is very good for inflamed and irritated cuticles and nail psoriasis), and the Nude Kiss No Scent for sensitive skin. The oil pen is to be used twice a day to provide soft and nourished fingertips. Tip: the oils may also be used on your lips and other parts of the body that need some extra care.
Raunsborg Viking Repair Cream
Raunsborg Viking Repair is a moisture retaining hand cream developed to care for mens skin. The effectively hydrating formula contains healing Aloe Vera, Burdock and Squalene that maintain the natural moisture balance of your hands. Burdock and Aloe Vera as ingredients are especially beneficial for irritated skin, and the highly nourishing cream may also be used on extra dry areas, such as elbows, hands or feet. Originally developed for protecting skin from harsh weather conditions, this cream is your go-to hero to get quick-acting and intensive hydrating care.
Skandinavisk Skog Hand Cream
Skanidnavisk’s Skog Hand Cream with its rich texture and stunning scent of Scandinavian forests, instantly hydrates your skin, and the scent takes you on an imaginative trip to the calming landscapes of Nordic woodlands. It’s formulated with calming birch extract and aloe vera, nourishing shea butter and beeswax, leaving your hands soft and nourished.
Avéne Xeracalm A.D Cream
In need for a cream to treat eczema prone hands, that are suffering from the frequent hand washing with? Pharmacy Cosmetics brand Avéne have developed a SOS cream that is to be used locally on itchy, dry spots of skin. The unscented cream instantly relieves itchiness, hydrates and protects the skin’s lipid-barrier, with the help of a good amount of soothing thermal spring water. The cream is developed for use by all ages, and is hypoallergenic and preservative-free. I recommend you us it four times a day on itchy skin for optimum effect!
What hand care products are your favorite? Any must-haves we should check out? Let us know!
Mira is a freelance makeup artist from the sunniest city in Finland, with arts and traveling close to heart. Now days based in Helsinki, she loves to meet up and collaborate with creative people.
