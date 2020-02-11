Get Ready for Valentine’s Day With These Makeup Artist Tips

Valentine’s Day is around the corner, and we’re getting in the mood for some glam looks! We checked in with some of our favourite makeup artists, to find out their top tips and products for long-lasting looks, new trends and makeup care. We know it’s important to feel your best, regardless of whether you have a hot date or are just treating yourself to some pampering – it’s time to get your glow on.
Image courtesy of Kjaer Weis
“For Valentine’s Day, the focus is on kissable lips, and sweet cheeks. Try the Kjaer Weis lipgloss in ‘Tenderness’, which is semi-transparent, and leaves a soft glow on your lips without being sticky. The lip gloss is infused with sunflower seed oil and rose hip oil, which will make sure your lips stay hydrated throughout the day. It can be worn on its’ own, or on top of a lip pencil, so it’s perfect for any look. And for that fresh, lit-from-within glow on your cheeks, the our cream blush in ‘Blossoming’ is the go-to option – it’s easy to apply, as the creamy consistency melts into your skin, and leaves a radiant finish. Nourishing ingredients such as beeswax and jojoba oil in the cream blush are suitable for all skin types, and especially for dry skin.” – Kjaer Weis
Image courtesy of Daria Radchenko
“Glowy skin and draping blush are the hottest trends from the runways this season. To recreate Pat McGrath’s makeup from the Valentino show, use a cream blush or lipstick for a more even application. Put the colour on the highest points of your cheeks and blend upwards towards your temples, the outer corner of your eyes, and then just a little bit above your temples. For a little extra glow, finish with highlighter all over your cheeks, eyes and temples. Nars blush in ‘Orgasm’ is the perfect peachy pink blush for an upcoming Valentine’s Day date!” – Daria Radchenko
Image courtesy of Maria Kalliokoski
“If you’re going for classic red lips on Valentine’s Day, use a red lip pencil before applying a red lipstick. This is the way to get a very clean and precise finish, and the colour will also last much longer.” – Maria Kalliokoski
Image courtesy of Linda Hallberg
“Whether you’re single or in a relationship on Valentine’s Day, it’s important that your makeup is long lasting and that you’re wearing it because YOU like it! What’s your makeup mood in the morning? Neutral, or colour? Minimalistic, or full-on glam? I often feel like your makeup is an extension of your outfit (or if you like, choose an outfit after you’ve done your makeup). In any case I think primers for your face, eyes and lips are important for a long lasting look, so that you don’t have to touch up your makeup during the day! On the other hand, if you are going on a dinner date, and planning to make out afterwards, you’re better off skipping the lipgloss! 😉” Linda Hallberg
Image courtesy of Crista Repo – Model Jessica Enqvist
“Weather you’re going for a natural look or full glam, glowy and hydrated skin is essential. A terrific primer is Ole Henriksen’s Banana Bright Face Primer, which not only makes your makeup stay on longer, but it adds a lovely healthy glow, and gives your skin essential hydration.” – Mira Luhtala
Image courtesy of Caroline Torbahn, model Swantje Paulina
“The important thing is healthy glowy skin for a Valentine’s look! Not too matte is key!” – Caroline Torbahn
Mira is a freelance makeup artist from the sunniest city in Finland, with arts and traveling close to heart. Now days based in Helsinki, she loves to meet up and collaborate with creative people.
