Romantic Resolutions From Absolut Elyx

We know Valentine’s Day can be a day tough one – whether you’re trying to impress a special someone, are having a night with friends to celebrate singledom, or cosying up in your bath with some bubbles and a book, a glass of something good won’t go unnoticed. This year, why not try your hands at making something a little different, with these cocktails from Absolut Elyx. According to Absolut, the Elyx is like ‘liquid silk’ – It is made from winter wheat that is grown on the Råbelöf estate in Southern Sweden, and manually distilled through a copper column that maximise its’ purity.
In collaboration with Absolut Elyx’s Global Brand Ambassador, Gareth Evans, we’ve brought you a selection of cocktails that are full of love, vodka and a whole host of exciting flavours. Enjoy!
3 part Absolut Elyx Vodka
2 part Lillet Blanc
1 part Lemon Juice
1 part Orange Blossom Honey
6 part Silver Needle Jasmine Tea
Vessel: Copper Flamingo Punch Bowl
Garnish: Edible flowers, orange wheels, and serve over fresh ice in individual rocks glasses
Method: Add all ingredients to our copper flamingo punch bowl over a large block of ice, and stir to combine.
1 part Absolut Elyx
1 part Tawny Port
1/2 part Viciolata Cherry Wine
1/2 part Freshly Squeezed Lemon Juice
1/3 part Sugar Syrup
Vessel: Copper Owl
Garnish: Dehydrated Orange Slice & Cherry
Method: Add all ingredients in a shaker & shake well with cubed ice. Strain over cracked ice in our Copper Owl & garnish with a dehydrated orange slice and a fresh cherry.
3 parts Absolut Elyx
1 part Oloroso sherry
1 part Maple Syrup
1 part Egg White
Sprig Redcurrants
Vessel: Highball Glass
Garnish: Orange Wheel & Redcurrants
Method: Muddle the red redcurrants in the bottom of a cocktail shaker, add all other ingredients and shake hard without ice, then add ice and shake again. Fine strain over cracked ice in a highball glass and garnish.
What cocktail will you be trying this Valentine’s Day? And let us know what your go-to Absolut vodka beverage is!
