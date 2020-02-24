Sustainability has been at the forefront of the fashion industry for the past few years and finding new ways to create sustainable fabrics go hand-in-hand. This year, H&M is proud to become the first brand to retail a garment made from re:newcell’s new, sustainable material, Circulose®.
re:newcell is a company that was founded at the Royal Institute of Technology, or otherwise known as Kungligla Tekniska Högskolan (KTH), right here in Stockholm back in 2012. Their vision is to lead the world with their forward-thinking sustainability by producing high quality products from recycled textures.
This young company has been able to raise a large amount of funding, from companies such as H&M , The Mills Fabrica, and KappAhl. Recently, re:newcell received the Norrsken Impact Award, which recognizes Nordic startups that are working towards solving global issues.
Circulose® is a new dissolving pulp product that is made from recovering cotton from worn-out clothes. Through their own patented process, re:newcell takes textiles, such as cotton and viscose, and transforms it into Circulose®. By doing so, this is lessening the use of organic cotton, less water, oil and forests, overall fewer chemicals, and helps reduce pollution in the air with less release of the CO2 gas. This new way to create a material is 100% natural, recyclable, and biodegradable, while also not compromising on the quality of the garment.
“This is a major milestone for fashion. For the first time, people will be able to walk into a store and buy clothes made from what’s likely the world’s most sustainable fashion material. We are immensly proud to introduce this innovation together with H&M Group, a company with a bold sustainability agenda ,” says Patrik Lundström, CEO of re:newcell.
This partnership with H&M is just the first in a long string of upcoming partnerships that re:newcell is delevoping. The company plans on growing rapidly, with recycling up to one billion garments by 2025.
The dress that is being produced with Circulose®, will be of a feminine silhouette, in an elegant, dark blue colour and flattering ruffles at the collar. The garment will be available through H&M’s SS20 Conscious Exclusive collection and sold in about 100 stores worldwide, as well as online for all markets.
More fashion news? Red about HVISK’s gorgeous SS20 bag collection >>>
Tags: Circulose, h&m, Re:newcell, sustainability, sustainable fashion
• Editorial Writer and Fashion Stylist •
Click below to follow me on some of my other social media platforms!
Photos by Galyna Baz for Nordic Style Magazine Catch up…
Swedish Design Museum to Go is the world’s first portable…
Photos by Galyna Baz for Nordic Style Magazine For more behind the…