Iceland Airwaves 2020 – First Acts Announced

I can’t quite believe it, but it is that time of year again… ICELAND AIRWAVES ANNOUNCEMENT TIME. That’s right y’all! Off the back of last year’s stellar line-up that included Of Monsters and Men, Auður, Orville Peck, Vök, ZAAR and many, many more, we were excited to see who would be playing this year.
Iceland Airwaves has become a right of passage for musicians who want to break into Scandinavia, and is sometimes coupled with The Great Escape in the UK and Eurosonic in The Netherlands, as the showcases to play. For festival-goers, Iceland Airwaves is the place to be if you want to see the newest/hottest acts, and also those rare performances from some of the world’s biggest musicians.
So, without further ado, here are the first acts to be playing Iceland Airwaves 2020…
Including Metronomy, Black Pumas, Daughters of Reykjavík, Sin Fang (MUST SEE), Pale Moon and more, the line-up is already shaping up to be fantastic. One of my favourite things about Iceland Airwaves is that the line-up is always so varied, AND they are operating a 50/50 gender split line-up – it might not sound like much, it is refreshing and makes a HUGE difference. Metronomy have not played in Iceland since 2009, and synth-pop is your thing, you will not want to miss them!
Another honourable mention is that Iceland Airwaves was nominated for the ‘Best Small Festival Award’ at the NME Awards last night (although sadly they did not win), but they win in our hearts!!
Does Iceland Airwaves sound like a party that you need to be at? How about watching the northern lights, in the snow, and watching some amazing musicians with your friends? Grab your tickets NOW while they are still discounted, and if you need flight and accommodation, Iceland Airwaves can help you with that too! So, who are looking forward to the most? Who would you like to see on the line-up? Let us know!
