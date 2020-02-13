Nordic Style Magazine

Editorial: Thinking Does Not Carry Water

The use of second-hand and vintage fashion in editorials is becoming more and more popular as the industry addresses their impact on the environment. This editorial by Johannes and his team, show how second-hand fashion can look great AND save the planet.

 

Photography: Johannes Sunde
Styling: Tekla Lou Fure Brandsetter
Hair and Makeup: Live Becker Knudsen
Model: Ida Karine at Team Models

All clothing, shoes and jewellery from second-hand/vintage stores.

Sophia Groves

Editor-in-Chief and Creative Director

Sophia is our Editor-in-Chief and Creative Director. She works as a freelance photographer and graphic designer, and is based in Reykjavík, Iceland.

