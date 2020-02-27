Nordic Style Magazine

Editorial: Renew

Editorial Renew

Editorial Renew

Editorial Renew Editorial Renew
Editorial Renew
Editorial Renew Editorial Renew

Photography: Kévin Pagès

Stylist: Anne-So Galy-g

Hair and Makeup: Sabrina Dedler

Studio: North Pole Studio

Jewellery: VAKIR

Sweater: KOLBRUN

Tags: , ,

Sophia Groves

Editor-in-Chief and Creative Director

Sophia is our Editor-in-Chief and Creative Director. She works as a freelance photographer and graphic designer, and is based in Reykjavík, Iceland.

Related Posts

Circulose®

re:newcell x H&M Presents: Circulose®

Sustainability has been at the forefront of the fashion industry…

Continue reading...
cphfw aw20 street style part 5

CPHFW AW20 – Street Style Part 4

Photos by Galyna Baz for Nordic Style Magazine Catch up…

Continue reading...
CPHFW AW20 backstage (di)vision

CPHFW AW20 – Backstage: (di)vision

Photos by Galyna Baz for Nordic Style Magazine For more behind the…

Continue reading...