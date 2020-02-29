Taking a sneaky peek into people’s homes or office spaces can tell us a lot about the creative processes that flow through them. What does the studio of one of Copenhagen’s OG fashion brands, Designers Remix, looks like these days? With a little help from Danish design group Reform, we were able to find out.
Reform – a creative duo based in Copenhagen – are helping people design their dream bespoke kitchens in a unique way. Adding fine carpentry and minimal aesthetics into existing IKEA models, they’re able to make acclaimed design accessible to smaller budgets. Their collaboration with Designers Remix has led to a very personalised take on kitchen and bathroom design.
From the very first impression, it’s clear as day that the new Designers Remix space, as their clothes are, is an ode to natural femininity. The studio’s kitchen and bathroom are the only pools of colour, contrasting with the crisp white of the main room. The soft beige and pale orange of the walls, so often found in Charlotte Eskildsen’s designs, bring radiance and warmth to the room.
Minimal in decoration, the kitchen consists primarily of carefully designed counters, where Danish functionality meets feminine subtlety. Like a neutral eyeshadow palette, the signature Reform grid drawers create a delightful blend of nude, blush and rose pink – classic elegance mixed with girly innocence.
“I was inspired by make-up colours. Shades of beige and blush. To me, these are the colours of sustainability – like cardboard, wood and untreated materials. The true colours of nature,” says Charlotte Eskildsen, the Founder and Creative Director of Designers Remix.
The bathroom cabinets have been carefully matched to the wall paint, making the bold space appear stylish and contemporary, and the white counter and sink add a certain freshness to the otherwise peachy interior. It’s lovely to see so much colour in spaces that so often leave much to be desired, due to the ceaseless reign of monochrome.
“We are very happy to have collaborated with Reform in the making of our kitchen and bathroom. The collaboration honours the importance of quality and design, and shows a contemporary studio that will stand the test of time.”
You can learn more about Reform’s unique approach to interior design through their website.
