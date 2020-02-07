CPHFW AW20 – Tonsure: Alternative Millennial Man

The Denmark-based menswear label Tonsure has returned to Copenhagen Fashion Week with a dishevelled, underground presentation. In the dimly lit, shabby space of the Basement nightclub in Vesterbro, the brand merged together the versatile offering that is their AW20 collection with the venue into a grungy, Berlin-esque experience.
From the get-go, Tonsure served us menswear we don’t see that often anymore. If often seems that brands that design for men, go into one of the three directions: vintage, sporty or not interesting/innovative at all, which is usually sold with the ‘minimal’ label stuck onto garments that simply don’t do it for nobody.
Tonsure ensured their casual offering would stand out from the yawn-worthy crowd, by successfully mixing preppy, rockabilly and military into a collection that is still relevant to the modern man. The staples of a Scandinavian guy’s wardrobe, such as a pigeon grey trench or a button-down, received some tuning in texture and pairing. We especially liked the cream-coloured shirt made from a glossy fabric, as well as the bold move that was cutting classic chinos right above the knee and styling them with a scarf and a coat for a very androgynous look.
In the sporty department, Tonsure did not disappoint either – and that’s saying something coming from a person, who absolutely DETESTS athleisurewear. We saw a lot of the signature bomber jacket, also in a sleeveless version worn over a suit – what a great look for everyday! We weren’t quite sure about the prominent pops of lime green here and there, but perhaps it was a wishful thinker’s calling for spring to approach faster.
Tonsure has without a doubt put a great deal of thought into their outerwear, where skill, selection and quality could be observed most clearly. To go with the angsty surroundings, Tonsure presented a tartan pear-shaped coat that would most definitely satisfy David Bowie, and a whole range of Ramones-esque leather jackets in different fits and finishes. It was a very stylistically mixed collection, but somehow it drew a clear picture of the Tonsure man in our heads: bold and moving forward, while nodding to what has worked so well in the past.
