CPHFW A/W20 – Munthe: An 80’s Coloured Extravaganza

Arriving at the Munthe show included floating through THE biggest crowd of people, so we were eager to see what the fuss was all about this season. The brand is known for its colourful and eye-catching designs, so we were not expecting anything less from them this season.
Seeing the show-stopping belts and thigh-high boots combined together, had me locked in for an amazing collection, but what followed was quite unexpected. There were basic t-shirts, eye makeup that looked like bags after a week of partying, and hair that would have given the Beatles a run for their money.
The structured belt design is the kind of craftmanship we love to see, but unfortunately, it was lost amongst all the things textures, colours and shapes happening at once. Motifs included the yin and yang symbol, and the fighting fist, as well as some pieces adorned with a ‘Copenhagen’ slogan.
What stood out in the collection were the suits – in grey leather and créme shine, and we just wish these suits and taken centre stage, they were beautiful, especially with the thigh-high leather boots. BEAUTIFUL. I am a fan of Munthe, and will always be, but for me, the styling of the pieces need to be a bit simpler, and less clashy. Despite that, the boots…oh honey, the boots…they stole the show, and will without a doubt continue to do so on the streets of Scandinavia!
Tags: AW20, Copenhagen Fashion Week, cphfw, fashion, Munthe
