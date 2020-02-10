Possibly our most awaited show of every season, always proves its’ magical magnificence, by being extremely hard to review. This Autumn/Winter realm created by no other than Denmark’s quirkiest genius Henrik Vibskov, was nothing short of the wonderfully weird we were hoping for.
Having seen the industrial, raw interiors of the old train workshop in Copenhagen before, we barely recognised the space as we were brought behind a thick, black curtain. Accompanied by the sounds of splashing water, the main stage appeared, with bubblegum pink baths lined up ontop of intricately decorated carpets. The actors posing as glamorous bathers were already in positions, sprawling lazily in head-to-toe rosey costumes. Theatrical scenography and elaborate narratives being the inseparable element of Henrik Vibskov’s twisted universe, we were all in before we even saw the anticipated collection.
The bathroom theme Vibskov chose to explore this time, was transposed into patterns, designs and styling very consistently, but not obsessively. The bubbling pot of ideas, this time included bizarre bowler hats styled over damp hair, sink-shaped handbags, knitwear draped over the shoulders like fluffy terrycloth towels, and a constant stream of seasonal colours: from classic grey, to shrimp orange, muted pistachio and curry yellows and browns.
The models flowing to a mellow beat of “Harlem River,” presented the most unique patterns developed in Vibskov’s ‘labs,’ from classic checks and gingham, to elaborate floral and comic book prints. We loved the Danish practicality, in which Vibskov approached outerwear, giving us glossy raincoat and puffer galore for temperamental weather.
Together with oversized smock dresses, 60’s footwear and brightly coloured undergarments – some the colour of blushed, pink skin you get after a steaming hot shower. Even a fire alarm that rushed us out of the door just a few minutes into the show, could not have stopped the tide of design excellence and untameable imagination that came over us that evening. Vibskov always manages to surprise even though we know exactly what’s coming, and to that tingling feeling, we will forever be looking forward.
