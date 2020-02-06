Nordic Style Magazine

CPHFW A/W20 – Custommade: Puts The Woman In Charge On Display

As we walk into another year of female empowerment, we constantly have our eyes focused on a wardrobe for the woman in charge – that’s where Custommade’s new collection comes in. Showcasing the strong attitude of women in the office, how the ill-fitted navy blue suit has exited, and the multi-colored cheerful wardrobe has taken its place at the office.

 

As you walked into the venue of the AW 20 collection, you were greeted by a receptionist with her heels on the table and a fierce boss attitude. With gin and tonics being served in a classic water dispenser (something that should be added to every office space in my opinion), and about 12 models sitting by their desks busy with their everyday tasks, we were taken back to our ways as fashion interns, but in a whole new glam way.

 

The Custommade collection was filled with head-turning patterns, ruffles and feminine silhouettes. The styling of each outfit was indeed extra – but…if you are doing a collection full of patterns then you can’t just stop halfway,  you should go all out, and we applaud the partnership of prints.

I’m into all of it – The shoes, the volume, the feel and the overall image! Getting a look at the clothing from all angles, is what I love about presentation settings, as it gives you the chance to see all of the tiny details up close. I can’t wait to see how the ladies of Copenhagen and beyond are going to style these items on the streets.

