CPHFW AW20 – Backstage: Munthe

Photos by Stephanie Geddes for Nordic Style Magazine
For more CPHFW AW20 backstage coverage >>>
Tags: AW20, backstage, behind the scenes, Copenhagen Fashion Week, cphfw, Munthe
Sophia is our Editor-in-Chief and Creative Director. She works as a freelance photographer and graphic designer, and is based in Reykjavík, Iceland.
Photography: Galyna Baz Fashion By: Magnus van Soest Hair…
Photos by Stephanie Geddes for Nordic Style Magazine For more…
Photos by Galyna Baz for Nordic Style Magazine For more…