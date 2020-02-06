In the hectic world of fashion, you sometimes forget to stop and review how you could be doing better – that’s where Bumble Bizz X bybabba’s career day comes in. The event brings together strong, business-minded women, to create a discussion about how we can grow together and form a better tomorrow.
The program of the evening included women from all over the fashion industry to coincide with Copenhagen Fashion Week, starting off with a chat with the creators of the event, Bumble’s Naomi Walkland and bybabba’s Babba C Rivera.
Second to the stage was “How to be a better boss then you have ever had”, a keynote by Mia Jung. There we got tips on how to grow as leaders, and how we should think about the structure of working today.
“Think of leadership with a new pair of glasses, don’t think of it as a competition” – CEO of Strawberry Stories
She told us about the struggles that she has had to overcome being a woman in the industry, and how we should not see it as a bad thing to be the best at working by yourself. Something that I think is a very useful piece of advice.
The “créme de la créme” of the evening was a panel consisting of strong focused women from different corners of the fashion industry. These women were Cecilie Thorsmark (CEO of CPHFW), Angela Etiebet (Global PR and Marketing Director for Stine Goya Studio), Thalita Van Ogtrop (Founder of The Next Closet) and Lydia Maurer (Founder of swimwear label Phylyda).
The panel discussion was moderated by Babba, and the questions ranged from “Who has had the biggest influence on you in your career?” to “What is the best advice you have been given?”. Their answers and opinions really left the room feeling motivated, and ready to take on the industry with a new sense of enlightenment! At one point Babba asked Cecilie about how CPHFW aims to be more sustainable, and Cecilie wasn’t hiding anything. She could have taken the “nothing is wrong – everybody go to CPHFW” way out but instead, she told the crowd how important it is to stop the constant showing of new products, and focus more on the brands that are eco-correct. We can’t wait to see how that will manifest over the coming seasons!
Because of the amazing women on stage and the sense of camaraderie in the audience, I left feeling inspired and ready to gather all my friends to go conquer the world together. Evenings like these show you just how important it is to network, share ideas and open up about struggles, so we can grow as a collective team, rather than as competition. Thank you to Bumble Bizz and bybabba for having us, we had a wonderful evening!
Have you seen what happened at the CPHFW x BOOZT show? Let us show you >>>
Tags: bumble, bumble bizz, bybabba Career Day, Copenhagen Fashion Week, cphfw, networking event
The Denmark-based menswear label Tonsure has returned to Copenhagen Fashion…
Photos by Galyna Baz for Nordic Style Magazine For more behind the…
Arriving at the Munthe show included floating through THE biggest…