Wood Wood X Timberland – True Cooperation Across Borders

Focusing on the kind of clothes and shoes you might need when exploring new territories, Wood Wood and Timberland have collaborated on a capsule collection that is ‘an invitation to be adventurous and to seek new experiences outside of one’s borders’. Wood Wood and Timberland both have their own accolades to bring to the table – Wood Wood has become one of Europe’s favourite contemporary street-inspired brands since launching in 2002, and Timberland’s roots in iconic outdoor footwear, make this partnership a perfect match.
‘The collection wishes to equip people to improve their world by creating outstanding products that are built to last and will be good travel companions when exploring.’
‘The collection wishes to equip people to improve their world by creating outstanding products that are built to last and will be good travel companions when exploring.’
The celebrate the collection’s release, and in the spirit of adventure, photographer Sarah Stenfeldt, Wood Wood’s Creative Director Brian SS Jensen, and their team went on an adventure across Europe. Starting off in Budapest, they travelled to Bratislava, and then onto Wien, Brno, Praha, Dresden, and finished in Copenhagen. Along the way, the team were able to test the collection’s durability and style as the weather and environment changed, as well as explore new territories and create memories, an idea that is at the centre of the collaboration. The great thing about this collaboration, is that both brands have brought their expertise to the design process – Wood Wood’s urban and minimal silhouettes, work perfectly with Timberland’s technical fabrics and practicality.
Covering all adventure bases, the collection features dual-branded outerwear, sweaters/fleeces, t-shirts, trousers (that of course can be turned into shorts) and 3 pairs of Timberland boots in appropriately subtle colours. Everything in the collection can be layered to suit the weather and your mood, and even going as far as your local coffee shop, there is something to cover your every need. The colours are perfect to take you the winter that is still to come, but also for transitioning into the warmer weather that will (we promise) appear in Scandinavia. I personally love pairing earthy greens, oranges and browns with lighter, more vibrant colours, such as white, blue and yellow, and these pieces are perfect for just that.
You can read more about the collection, and the journey involved here, and the collection is available to purchase online on the Wood Wood and Timberland websites. Some pieces are already sold out, so get buying!
We have a thing for Danish fashion, especially handbags, we love handbags >>>
Tags: fashion collaboration, menswear collaboration, Timberland, Wood Wood, Wood Wood X Timberland
Sophia is our Editor-in-Chief and Creative Director. She works as a freelance photographer and graphic designer, and is based in Reykjavík, Iceland.
Fiskars, the iconic Finnish lifestyle brand known for its high-quality…
Finally, after much anticipation, the Copenhagen based rideshare company Viggo, brings…
Spring is fast approaching, and we’re so glad for perhaps…